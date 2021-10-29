Steven Henshaw: 5 Berks men arrested on child pornography charges

Oct. 29—Five Berks County men have been charged by county detectives with possessing and disseminating child pornography following separate investigations begun a year ago as a result of complaints fielded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The defendants all surrendered to detectives Thursday after being informed charges had been filed.

They are:

—Andyson Nunez, 22, of the 400 block of Mulberry Street.

—Christopher G. Barrera, 23, of the 1200 block of Penn Avenue, West Lawn.

—Travonte D. Staples, 29, of the 800 block of North Fifth Street.

—Kurt W. Wagner, 60, of the 1200 block of Penn Sylvan Drive, Mohnton.

—Jeremy A. Walther, 20, street address unavailable, Womelsdorf.

All were released following video arraignments to await hearings on the charges, which included criminal use of a communication facility.

According to the district attorney's office:

Detectives obtained search warrants for several locations and confiscated media devices. The evidence was taken to the district attorney's digital forensic laboratory for analysis. The examinations resulted in identifying digital files, images and videos containing child pornography.