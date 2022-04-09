Steven Henshaw: Armed fugitive captured by task force on Reading street

Apr. 8—A U.S. marshal's task force consisting of city detectives, state troopers and state parole agents apprehended an armed fugitive after a foot chase Thursday in the city's northwest section.

Joshua A. DeJesus, 26, Reading, was subdued after he was struck by a Taser round and fell in the 800 block of Ritter Street shortly before 2 p.m. As he was being taken into custody, an officer discovered a 9 mm handgun with a scratched-off serial number on the sidewalk next to him, investigators said.

DeJesus of the 1500 block of North Ninth Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail after arraignment before District Judge Dean R. Patton in Reading Central Court.

He is charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited, possess a firearm with an altered serial number and carrying a firearm without a license.

According to Reading police:

Thursday afternoon city police learned from members of the fugitive task force that DeJesus, who was wanted for a state parole violation, was in the area of the 300 block of West Douglass Street.

Members of the task force set up surveillance in the block.

Shortly after 2 p.m. DeJesus arrived in an SUV, parking the vehicle in the block. As he got out and started walking east, officers got out of their vehicles. DeJesus bolted the opposite way when he spotted a trooper on the sidewalk in front of him.

Parole agents converged on DeJesus after he rounded the corner onto Ritter Street, and one of them fired the Taser.

DeJesus has an extensive criminal record and was specifically prohibited from having a firearm due to his parole status for prior burglary and firearms cases.