Steven Henshaw: Berks homeowner intercepts parcel containing 25 pounds of marijuana

Jan. 31—A Bernville homeowner's security camera alerted him to the delivery of a package that turned out to contain 25 pounds of marijuana that he did not order.

The homeowner wasn't on the premises Saturday when the package arrived shortly before noon at the home in the 100 block of West Second Street, which he had rented to someone else for a few days via Airbnb, state police said in a criminal complaint.

He asked his brother to find out what was delivered. The brother took the package into the home and discovered it contained numerous 1-pound, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. It was later determined to be a total of 25 pounds.

The property owner called 9-1-1 to report the discovery. State police stopped a fleeing car on Route 183 about 3 miles south of Bernville near Suburban Road in Bern Township, for illegal window tinting. They arrested two men from Philadelphia on drug-trafficking charges after a search of the car yielded 15 additional pounds of marijuana in a large chest in the back seat, investigators said.

Arrested on charges of possessing and intending to deliver marijuana were Samir A. Santiago, 21, and Luis Nunez Peguero, 23. They were committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail each to await a hearing following arraignment Saturday night before District Judge David L. Yoch in Reading Central Court.

Troopers from the Reading station provided this further account of the events:

After calling 9-1-1, the homeowner further told dispatchers that a man was looking around outside for the package and may have been trying to get inside.

A short time later the man called the homeowner through Airbnb and was told that they knew what was in the package. The man fled in a car, and the brother started to follow it, providing a dispatcher with the car description including the license plate.

The car passed four vehicles by going into the opposite lane.

A trooper eventually stopped the car on Route 183. When he talked to the driver, Santiago, there was a strong odor of marijuana. Santiago denied there was a large quantity of marijuana in the vehicle, saying he and his passenger, Nunez Peguero, had just smoked marijuana in the car a day or so earlier.

The trooper noticed Santiago appeared cold while standing outside the car in bitter temperatures. He asked if he could get Santiago's coat from the car. When the trooper went to get the coat, he noticed a chest on the back seat that reeked of cannabis.

Santiago and Nunez Peguero were taken into custody. The trooper asked Santiago for permission to search the car without a warrant, and Santiago consented.

Santiago refused to say anything after being taken to the station for an interview.

Nunez Peguero was interviewed separately. He told investigators that someone he knows asked him to pick up two packages. He said he rented the home in Bernville via Airbnb on Thursday so he and Santiago could wait for one of the packages to be delivered.

He said the person, whom he refused to identify, forced him to have the package addressed in his name and was told he would get a call when it was delivered.

Nunez Peguero said he didn't know what was in the box until they were pulled over. He said the box that was in the back seat was picked up earlier in the morning from an address in the 400 block of Snyder Road in Penn Township. In that box troopers found 15 pounds of cannabis in 1-pound bags, bringing the total seized to 40 pounds.