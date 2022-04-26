Steven Henshaw: Berks man accused of firing gun near children's birthday party

Apr. 25—A 20-year-old Mount Penn man remained in Berks County Prison on Monday following his arrest over the weekend after he was accused of firing a shotgun into the ground while children attending a nearby birthday party were playing outside.

Christian A. Ciobotea was taken into custody shortly after the incident Saturday evening in the 2600 block of Cumberland Avenue. He was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Sunday before District Judge Andrea Book in Reading Central Court.

Central Berks Regional police charged him with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to police:

A woman was attending a birthday party with her children at a home on Hollywood Avenue, which runs parallel to Cumberland Avenue. While standing in front of the home, she saw a man later identified as Christian Ciobotea go into a parked vehicle, grab a gun and proceed to shoot into the ground. The woman walked over to him and asked him what he was doing, pointing out that children were playing outside.

She told police he replied, "I fired my gun into the ground."

The woman returned to the house and called police.

While an officer was talking with the complainant, he noticed a man matching the description of the man who fired the weapon. The officer walked over to him and asked if he discharged a firearm. Ciobotea denied firing a gun, saying he was instead banging on the grill.

While the officer was speaking with Ciobotea, a relative called the officer into the home and expressed concern about Ciobotea's recent irregular behavior.

Assisting police detained Ciobotea while the officer was shown the basement of the residence, where there were firearms and ammunition purportedly belonging to Ciobotea.

The investigation led police to a car parked in the rear driveway of the home that was registered to Ciobotea. Police found shotgun shells on the front passenger seat.

Nearby, on the ground in the adjacent backyard was a fresh hole where Ciobotea was observed firing the gun.