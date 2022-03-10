Steven Henshaw: Berks man accused of pushing his girlfriend out of moving SUV as he drove from a bar [Updated]

Mar. 9—Editor's note: This article was updated to correct the middle initial of the man arrested.

A Tulpehocken Township man was arrested after he pushed his girlfriend out of a moving SUV while driving home from a bar after she demanded to be let out because he was intoxicated, police said.

Scott J. Young, 34, of the 7600 block of Lancaster Avenue is also accused of briefly fleeing from an officer at a speed of about 90 mph after a Tulpehocken Township policeman tried to stop him on Lancaster Avenue, which is Route 501, late Tuesday. Young was taken into custody after stopping the SUV in front of the apartment he shares with his girlfriend, police said.

Young was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment early Wednesday before District Judge Brian K. Strand in Reading Central Court. Young faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, drunken driving, reckless endangerment, simple assault and reckless driving.

According to police:

Bethel Township police were called to a residence in the first block of Edris Drive in the township. The woman had fled there after she was pushed out of the SUV.

She told police she and Young consumed alcohol at a bar. Young had shots of vodka and was visibly impaired before driving. They both go into her SUV, which Young drove.

The woman said she began to complain about Young's level of intoxication and demanded to be let out. While the vehicle moving at about 10 mph, Young pushed her out onto the side of the road.

She suffered abrasions to her right palm and left knee, which was also bruised.

Young stopped the vehicle, got out and apologized. Fearing for her safety, she ran from him, went to the first home she could find and asked for help.

She was treated by a Bethel Community Ambulance crew and taken home.

Young was transported to the Central Processing Center, where a Berks County deputy sheriff administered a breath test, registering a blood-alcohol content of 0.158%, almost twice the legal limit for driving in Pennsylvania.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.