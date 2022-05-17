Steven Henshaw: Berks man wanted in stabbing in Exeter Township

May 16—Exeter Township police charged a Shillington man with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after they said he stabbed another man in the neck Sunday afternoon.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Sunday for Joshua Garman, 30, of the 1000 block of Fern Avenue. He was not in custody as of Monday afternoon, said Sgt. Sean Fullerton, public information officer.

Fullerton said the 29-year-old victim was stabbed with a knife when he approached Garman's car, also occupied by the victim's girlfriend, on Keystone Road in the Lincolnwood manufactured home community off Lincoln Road about 5:30 p.m.

"At this point it looks like it was an unprovoked attack, but we're still investigating," Fullerton said.

Garman fled before police and emergency medical crews arrived, police said. The victim was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital. His name was withheld, and information on his medical condition was unavailable Monday.

Anyone who knows of Garman's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.