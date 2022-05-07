Steven Henshaw: Car crashes into Reading home during police chase

May 6—A Reading man led city police and state troopers on a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended when the car he was driving crashed into the side of the home in northwest Reading, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, two officers and two troopers were in an unmarked police car as part of an Operation Cease Fire detail in the city.

At about 12:30 p.m. they tried to stop a car with a New Jersey registration plate in the 100 block of West Greenwich Street for having windows so dark they couldn't see the occupant.

The driver, later identified as Marcelino Torres-Garcia, 28, of the 400 block of Rosenthal Street, accelerated at a high speed, running stop signs at West Greenwich Street, Weiser Street, McKnight Street, West Green Street and Schuylkill Avenue.

The pursuit ended when Torres-Garcia struck the side of a home in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue while attempting to turn left onto Division Street.

Torres-Garcia, who didn't have a valid driver's license, was taken into custody.

He was wanted in Berks County on charges of resisting arrest and Lancaster County for hit-and-run. He told police he was driving his girlfriend's car and he didn't stop because he was scared.

Operation Cease Fire was announced by Mayor Eddie Moran amid a public outcry following the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl and wounding of her 17-year-old sister in February 2021.

It focused on getting guns off the streets, collaborating with law enforcement agencies and partnering with community operations such as Olivet Boys & Girls Clubs and the Reading School District.

Torres-Garcia was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail after arraignment before District Judge David G. Glass in Reading Central Court. He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and numerous traffic offenses.

Details about the damage to the house were not available.