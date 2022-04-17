Steven Henshaw: Crime Alert Berks seeking tips in Rite Aid armed robbery

Apr. 17—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Offense: Armed robbery

Date and time: April 12 at 3:22 p.m..

Location: Rite Aid, 4630 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township.

Suspect: Unknown man

Police synopsis: A white or light-skinned Black man wearing a black mask under a white mask showed a handgun and demanded an employee place money in a bag he brought into the store. He fled with an unspecified amount of money in an unknown vehicle. He was wearing a gray hoodie with what appeared to be orange deer antlers on the front and tan baseball cap with an unknown logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County, or Exeter police at 610-779-1490 (reference case #25-22-0452).