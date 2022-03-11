Steven Henshaw: Kutztown couple accused of hiding 'stolen' car along Appalachian Trail overlook

Mar. 10—A Kutztown couple face insurance fraud charges after borough police said they falsely reported a car as stolen when in fact they parked it in a lot along an Appalachian trail overlook in Lehigh County.

Sarah E. Kreger, and her husband, Andrew J. Tagliavia,, both 27 and of the 500 block of Briar Circle North, remained free to await a hearing after turning themselves in for arraignment Monday before District Judge Brian K. Strand in Reading Central Court.

They face charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy and making a false report.

According to the probably cause affidavit:

On Feb.24, Kreger reported her Ford Escape, which she had parked in front of her home, was missing. She initially told police she moved her vehicle to the front of her residence between 1 and 2 a.m. that day, but later stated it as just before midnight on Feb. 23. She said she discovered it missing when she woke up the next morning.

An officer looked at borough security camera footage that showed the Escape turning right onto College Boulevard from Brian Circle North at 12:54 a.m. on Feb. 24. Around the same time, the footage shows a dark-colored Ford Taurus leaving the area simultaneous with Kreger's Escape. The Tursus is seen returning nearly two hours later.

The officer checked the area of Briar Circle North to see if he could locate the Taurus and found one registered to Kreger's husband, Tagliavia.

Police collected footage from the 500 block of College Boulevard that provided a clear view of the couple's apartment. It shows Kreger's Escape wasn't moved until just before 1 a.m. Feb. 24, when both the Escape and Taurus were seen leaving together.

The officer interviewed Kreger, who admitted that she and Tagliavia drove both vehicles to Bake Oven Knob, a high point on the Blue Mountain ridge near Germantown and a popular spot among Appalachian Trail hikers. She said she was not going to be able to make the loan payment for the next month.

She and Tagliavia scraped off all identifying stickers off the Escape, removed and discarded the registration plate and left the vehicle on the overlook.