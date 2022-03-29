Steven Henshaw: In latest Reading homicide, suspect dragged victim's body from driver's seat then drove car away, police say

Mar. 28—A pedestrian gave police a detailed account of Friday afternoon's shooting that left a 19-year-old man's body in the middle of Schuylkill avenue in Reading's Glenside neighborhood, down to the shooter's braided hair and black clothes and the purple Toyota Camry driven away by the gunman.

Responding to the timely information, city patrol Officer Ross Heckler spotted a purple Camry traveling south on Schuylkill Avenue and weaving through traffic. He stopped the car in the 700 block, near West Oley Street, about six blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Heckler detained the 18-year-old driver at gunpoint, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He observed that the driver matched the description given by the witness of the shooter, and literally had blood on his hands.

The suspect, Wilson Ventura-Cruz of the 400 block of Chestnut Street, West Reading, was taken into custody and charged with first- and third-degree murder, criminal homicide and related offenses in the shooting of Angel Hernandez-Lopez.

Ventura-Cruz was sent to Berks County Prison without bail to await a hearing after arraignment Saturday afternoon before District Judge Eric J. Taylor in Reading Central Court.

An autopsy Sunday in Reading Hospital determined that Hernandez-Lopez died of multiple gunshots wounds to the head, Berks County Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said. The death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators did not provide details of what precipitated the shooting, but gave the following account of the killing in the probable cause affidavit:

The witness said he first noticed the purple Camry when it made an erratic, wide turn onto Schuylkill Avenue from Lackawanna Street, entering the wrong travel lane as it headed south.

The car corrected before stopping in the southbound lane on the bridge over Route 12. A light-skinned male with braids and all black clothing exited the front passenger side and ran to the driver's side, then pointed a gun at the driver's side window and fired into the car.

The shooter then opened the driver's side door and pulled the victim from the driver's seat, discarding his body on the street, before getting into the car and driving southbound until he was stopped by police.

Officers who took Ventura-Cruz into custody noticed a large amount of blood on the upper section of the driver's seat. They established a crime scene around the car as well as the 1300 block, where the victim's body was found.

The 1300 block of Schuylkill Avenue remained closed for more than five hours while the major evidence unit processed the scene.

Hernandez-Cruz was pronounced dead at 9:03 p.m. Friday by Deputy Coroner Todd Kegerise.

The killing of Hernandez-Lopez was Reading's sixth homicide of 2022. For all of last year, there were eight homicides in the city.