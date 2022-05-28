Steven Henshaw: Man wearing fedora, pink earring robs 2 stores, 1 in southern Berks, at gunpoint

May 27—A man sporting a striped fedora and a pink, diamond-sparkled earring robbed two area stores, including one in Berks County, threatening the clerks with a long-barreled stainless steel revolver and injuring one, investigators said Friday.

The unidentified man held up the Turkey Hill Minit Market along Route 625 in Brecknock Township on May 18, township police said.

He held a silver-colored revolver with an 8- to 10-inch barrel in his right hand.

The robber was described as in his 20s, possibly with a tattoo on his right hand. Police said he got an undisclosed amount of money after threatening a clerk.

Police believe the same suspect struck again, and more violently, this week in Lebanon County.

On Wednesday, Cornwall Borough Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on Quentin Road in West Cornwall Township.

The suspect who was described similarly to the robber of the Brecknock store had a large stainless steel revolver that he used to strike and injure the employee.

Police distributed pictures of the man that were taken from Dollar General security camera footage.

Cornwall police said the robber appears to be 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a dark wig and a black-and-gray striped fedora, black sunglasses, black leather jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact Brecknock police Officer Jason Rimby at jrimby@brecknockberks.com or 610-655-4911.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.