Steven Henshaw: One dead, three wounded in Reading playground shooting [Update]

Mar. 15—A Gov. Mifflin High School student was killed and three other teens were wounded in a playground shooting Monday night in Reading's 18th Ward, officials said Tuesday.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 8 p.m. at Brookline Park, a city playground in the 1300 block of Meade Street, about a half-block from Kenhorst Boulevard, according to dispatches.

Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said Tuesday morning during a press conference at the scene that the shooting happened after 15 to 30 youths, generally between the ages of 16 and 18, from multiple municipalities gathered at the playground to fight.

He said a male shooting victim died at the scene, and the other victims were transported by ambulance to Reading Hospital, where they were expected to survived.

Ashley Shannon, Gov. Mifflin director of communications and community relations, confirmed the deceased shooting victim was a high school student. Another student from the district was shot and admitted to the intensive care unit, she said.

Because the investigation is still active, Shannon said, the district decided out of an abundance of caution to cancel in-person classes for the middle and high school Tuesday and impose virtual learning protocol. All afterschool activities for secondary students have been canceled as well. Grief counselors and social workers are available in the high school and middle school to provide support to students and staff.

A message Superintendent William McKay posted late Tuesday morning on the district website and Facebook page said, in part: "As a district, we want to let all of our students know that they are in our thoughts today and that we are here for them during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and support of our students."

Tornielli said the shooting happened behind the playground equipment, between the basketball court and ballfield.

He declined to provide any details of the fight or what sparked the gunfire, saying it was still early in the investigation and police had a lot of witness interviews to conduct.

The entire playground and much of the block remained cordoned with crime scene tape through late Tuesday morning as members of the city police major evidence unit looked for shell casings.

With the help of a bright tower lamp extended from a city Public Works Department van, investigators worked throughout the night, marking found shell casings on the basketball court and around playground equipment.

During the press conference, Mayor Eddie Moran said he will ask faith-based organizations to step up and provide ways to keep guns out of the hands of youth.