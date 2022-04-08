Steven Henshaw: Reading man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

Apr. 7—Berks County detectives have charged a Reading men with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times when she was between 6 and 7 years old.

Olmer C. Chinchilla, 30, of the 600 block of North Ninth Street surrendered at the detectives' office Thursday morning to face charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors.

According to investigators::

The investigation began in October when detectives received a Childline referral from the state Department of Human Services reporting allegations of sexual abuse of a girl, who was 13 at the time of the report.

On Nov. 1, a forensic interview was conducted with the girl at the Children's Alliance Center and she disclosed Chinchilla had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

In a subsequent interview with county detectives, the girl confirmed the abuse occurred when she was between 6 and 7.

Investigators filed the charges against Chinchilla at District Judge Alvin B. Robinson's office. The judge issued an arrest warrant for Chinchilla, who was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail following arraignment before Robinson.