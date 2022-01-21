Steven Henshaw: Reading man charged with stealing groceries

Jan. 20—A Reading man who investigators say was convicted of his second shoplifting offense more than 20 years ago faces a fresh felony count after city police accused him of stealing groceries over four December days from a store near his home.

Timothy E. Grim, 57, of the 1700 block of Lorraine Road was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $2,000 bail following arraignment before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in Reading Central Court.

According to police:

An investigator was called to Weis Markets, 2020 N. 13th St., on Jan. 14 for a report of shoplifting that occurred earlier. A store loss prevention officer said he has dealt with Grim several times and has stopped him from shoplifting in the past..

While reviewing security camera footage of four December self-checkout transactions involving Grim, the loss prevention officer noticed several items that Grim didn't scan before bagging them on Dec. 12, Dec. 14, Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.

The items for which he did not pay included sliced deli meat, a cake mix, cat treats and laundry sanitizer. The combined value of the items reported stolen was about $61.

A criminal history check revealed Grim pleaded guilty to retail theft in 1981, when he was 18, and he was convicted for shoplifting in Arizona 20 year later, in 2001.