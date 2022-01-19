Steven Henshaw: Reading man charged with sexually assaulting girl on her 12th birthday

Jan. 19—Berks County detectives arrested a Reading man they accused of sexually assaulting a girl more than two years ago in a city residence on or near her 12th birthday.

Moises Rivera Jr., 47, was taken into custody at his home Tuesday afternoon after detectives filed the charges, which include two counts of indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. Detectives did not provide Rivera's street address.

He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail following arraignment before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in Reading Central Court.

Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said the investigation began in November 2021 when detectives received two Childline referrals from the state Department of Human Services to investigate a report that a 14-year-old girl was a victim of sexual abuse.

On Dec. 6, the girl was interviewed at the Children's Alliance Center. She provided details about a sexual assault that occurred in October 2019 in a city home, and identified Rivera as the person who assaulted her, according to investigators.