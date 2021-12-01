Steven Henshaw: Reading murder suspect in Berks jail after extradition from Puerto Rico

Dec. 1—The Reading man accused of shooting two men, one fatally, outside a city club in November is in Berks County Prison following extradition from Puerto Rico.

Alberto Rivera-Vazquez, 28, was taken into custody Nov. 10 by authorities in Puerto Rico on a warrant obtained by Reading police in the Nov. 7 shootings.

Rivera-Vazquez was jailed without bail following arraignment late Tuesday before District Judge Michael G. Hartman in Reading Central Court on charges of first- and third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and related counts. Murder is not a bailable offense in Pennsylvania.

Jose Rodriguez-Bultron, 43, was shot multiple times just after 12:15 a.m. at Sixth and Cherry streets and died later in Reading Hospital, investigators said.

A second man was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Investigators provided the following account of the shootings in the probable cause affidavit:

A witness told police that she went to La Cabana night club, 46 S. Sixth St., with Rodriguez-Bultron and several others. One of them was the other eventual shooting victim, who was hit inside the bar with a bottle by an unidentified woman. A fight erupted involving both eventual shooting victims and a Latino man wearing a bright-blue sweater and a white hat who was later identified as Rivera-Vazquez.

Security guards intervened and escorted Rivera-Vazquez from the bar. A short time later, the other combatants also were ejected from the club.

The witness said that while her party was walking in the parking lot, Rivera-Vazquez emerged between two cars and shot Rodriguez-Bulton and the other man before fleeing the block.

Investigators obtained security camera footage from the area as well as within the bar. They learned Rivera-Vazquez had arrived in an Acura MDX and entered the bar with two women. He is seen knocking over a table and quickly leaving the bar. A woman is seen following him and is heard on the audio recording saying in Spanish that he was getting a gun.

Investigators traced the vehicle to a person who was involved in a recent domestic dispute with Rivera-Vazquez. They obtained photographs of Rivera-Vazquez and created a photo array from which the witness identified Rivera-Vazquez as the shooter.