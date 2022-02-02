Steven Henshaw: Reading police investigate overnight shooting

Feb. 2—Reading police and fire department medics converged on a parking lot in the 200 block of Cherry Street early this morning and found a male shooting victim, according to initial reports.

Someone called 9-1-1 shortly before 2:40 a.m. Wednesday from a pay phone in the 200 block of Penn Street to report the shooting, according to dispatches.

The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to a leg and was rushed to Reading Hospital, according to initial reports.

No further information was available.