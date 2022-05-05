Steven Henshaw: Reading police pedestrian law crackdown leads to man's arrest

May 5—The Reading Police Department is taking part in a statewide pedestrian safety enforcement effort in partnership with PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network.

Police departments in Pennsylvania have access to a grant of up to $5,500 by Highway Safety Network to cover overtime expenses for enforcement details through May 15.

The enforcement addresses pedestrians not using crosswalks as well as drivers who don't follow traffic safety rules.

The Reading Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a pedestrian detail on Monday and ended up citing a pedestrian who was then arrested because he had a parole warrant.

Police provided this account:

Shortly after 11 a.m. Roberto A. Vega-Torres, 35, of Reading crossed the 800 block of Elm Street from Cedar Street without using a crosswalk, forcing a police officer assigned to the pedestrian detail to stop his patrol vehicle. The officer got out and talked to Vega-Torres, pointing out his violation while noting the crosswalks at nearby intersections with North Eighth and North Ninth streets.

The officer went back to his vehicle, ran Vega-Torres' name through a database and discovered a warrant for a parole violation.

Vega-Torres resisted arrest, turning around and asking why he was being arrested. The officer advised him to calm down and turn around. The officer was calling for backup when Vega-Torres bolted northbound in the 300 block of Cedar Street. The officer chased him and pulled him to the ground.

Vega-Torres continued to resist but was eventually handcuffed. Police found a bundle of heroin in one of his pants pockets.

He was charged with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia and crossing a street between controlled intersections in an urban area.

Following arraignment before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Central Court, Vega-Torres was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

What the law says about pedestrians and vehicles:

Story continues

—When a pedestrian crosses the street in a crosswalk, the driver must yield.

—Drivers are not required to yield until you begin to step into the crosswalk.

—Pedestrians should not walk or run unexpectedly into the path of a moving vehicle. Pedestrians should not assume drivers will see or yield.

—It's illegal for drivers to pass a vehicle that is stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, as the second driver may not see the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

—If a pedestrian crosses the street not at an intersection and there is no crosswalk, the pedestrian must yield to vehicles.

—When crossing the street at a signalized intersection, both pedestrians and motorists must obey the traffic-control devices.

—When walking along a road with sidewalks and its use is practicable, it is unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway.

For more information, go to: https://bit.ly/3ygk7lj