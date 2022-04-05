Steven Henshaw: Shoplifting suspect hit three vehicles while fleeing Wyomissing police

Apr. 4—A shoplifting suspect crashed into a travel trailer and two parked vehicles while fleeing police in heavy traffic on State Hill Road and Penn Avenue in Wyomissing, police said Monday.

Xavier Cruz, 26, no permanent address, and his unidentified passenger fled after the car crashed into two parked vehicles after turning onto South Park Road from Penn Avenue on Friday afternoon, Wyomissing police said.

Cruz ran across Penn Avenue to a convenience store parking lot, where he was apprehended, police said. His passenger eluded capture.

Cruz was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail following arraignment late Friday before District Judge Michael Hartman in Reading Central Court. Cruz faces numerous charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude police, retail theft, reckless endangerment and hit-and-run.

According to investigators:

At 3:06 p.m., Wyomissing police were dispatched to Walmart along State Hill Road for a shoplifting incident. A store security officer told police that a male shoplifter ran into the parking lot after trying to steal items and got into a white car with tinted windows. The driver of the car was described as a male with a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The car left the shopping center on Berkshire Boulevard and turned left onto State Hill.

Officer Matthew Henne located the vehicle and tried to stop it at the intersection with Spring Street. The car failed to stop and then proceeded toward Penn Avenue.

Before turning to head east on Penn, the car struck the rear of a travel trailer that was hitched to an occupied pickup truck on State Hill.

The car then veered into the opposite lane toward Park Road. While turning right onto Park with police in pursuit, the car struck an SUV and a pickup truck. Both vehicles were parked along Park Road.

The store security office said he had followed Cruz and the unidentified male in the hardware section of the store and saw them place an ionic air purifier and a microwave oven into the cart. They proceeded through the toy section to the self-checkout area.

After looking around to see if there were any employees nearby, they left the store without paying for the items.

The security officer followed the unidentified male who was pushing the cart behind Cruz. The officer grabbed the cart on the sidewalk, but the male ran to the waiting car driven by Cruz.