Steven Henshaw: Truck driver held for court in fatal Route 422 hit-and-run pedestrian accident in western Berks

Dec. 20—A district judge allowed a case to proceed against a York County man who authorities said was behind the wheel of a box truck when he struck and killed a Robesonia man and his dog as they crossed Route 422 before dawn this summer.

Todd L. Frey, 56, of Manchester remained free to await further court action after being held for court Monday during a preliminary hearing before District Judge Ann L. Young in Wernersville.

Frey faces a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury along with summary counts of careless driving resulting in unintentional death, failing to give information and render aid and failure to drive at a safe speed.

Frey did not stop to check on Robert "Lynn" Hatt or attempt to render aid after hitting Hatt at 4:39 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Penn Avenue and Robeson Street, and he continued to drive east on Penn Avenue, which is Route 422, according to South Heidelberg Township police, who provide police services to Robesonia.

According to investigators:

Officer responded to a 9-1-1 call from a witness and found Hatt and his dog, Scout, both dead in the middle of the eastbound lanes of Penn Avenue at the intersection.

Officers learned the victim appeared to have tripped in the crosswalk with his dog on his leash and was starting to get up when he was struck by the front of the truck, which continued eastbound.

South Heidelberg police filed the charges after a lengthy investigation involving the use of security camera footage from local businesses, forensic examination of the underside of his truck and records of his employer.

Frey told the investigators that he saw debris in the road and tried to avoid it, but he denied striking anyone.

Police impounded the truck and obtained a search warrant.

Hair and blood samples were collected from the truck, which was found to have no mechanical defects.

Investigators obtained an additional search warrant last week for Frey's cellphone.

Frey's speed at the time of impact, as recorded by an in-cab GPS, was 40 mph. The speed limit on Penn Avenue in Robesonia is 35 mph.

Police learned two other vehicles also struck Hatt, who was probably killed when he was struck by the box truck, according to investigators.

The driver of the second vehicle, a sedan, was identified the same day as Lorraine F. Gechter, 71, Womelsdorf.

Family members and co-workers called police after seeing reports from local media outlets about the fatal pedestrian accident. They overheard Gechter saying that she had run over a deer in Robesonia on her way to work.

When interviewed about seven hours after the crash, Gechter said she saw two cars stopped on the right side of the road, veered to the left to avoid them and drove over something. When she looked in her mirror to see what she might have run over, she thought it was a deer or a dog.

Gechter pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to a summary traffic charge of failing to stop and give information and render aid. She was assessed a fine and court costs, and the case against her is closed.

The tanker truck that was the third striking vehicle was the last to be identified.

Investigators fielded more than 50 tips by phone and through Crime Alert Berks before identifying the company that was involved. Police had distributed security camera footage that showed the truck moments after the crash.

That tanker had just been filled with a load of spring water from a facility in Newmanstown, just west of Womelsdorf, before driving over the victim while traveling westbound.

Police decided charges against its driver were not warranted because he was trailing another car and likely could not see the victim's body, plus, with the rig weighing about 96,000 pounds he would not have been able to feel if he ran over the bodies.

The death of a borough resident close to his home on a major intersection in Robesonia stirred outrage and compassion in the Conrad Weiser School District community, which raised thousands of dollars to cover the cost of Hatt's funeral services.