Steven Henshaw: Woman shot in a Reading home

Mar. 11—A 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder in a home near Fifth and Robeson streets in northwest Reading.

The shooting happened Thursday about 8:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street. According to emergency dispatches, the woman was in and out of consciousness when first responders arrived.

Two male assailants were reported to have fled the home, which is near Charles Evans Cemetery.

The victim was taken to Reading Hospital by ambulance. Information on her medical condition was unavailable.

Police did not release any details.

It was the first of two shooting incidents in the northern part of the city Thursday night.

About three hours after the woman was shot, two men were fatally shot in the 600 block of Miltimore Street.