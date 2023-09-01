Steven M. Foley guilty of second-degree murder in death of Cynthia Webb

Steven M. Foley listens Friday as the jury finds him guilty in the slaying of Cynthia Webb in 2017.

WORCESTER - A jury found Steven M. Foley guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Webb of Sterling in 2017.

Webb's body was found Dec. 12, 2017, at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. Firefighters came across her body in the trunk of the burning car. Webb was 59.

Foley was also convicted of maliciously damaging a motor vehicle for setting the car on fire.

Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison, but there is the possibility of parole; the sentence on the lesser offense could be up to 15 years in prison.

Jurors issued the verdict on Friday afternoon, wrapping up a trial that began Monday.

Prosecutors had alleged Foley met Webb at the Webster strip club where she worked Dec. 11 and took her to his fiancée’s Northborough home before murdering her and starting the car fire.

They said Webb's DNA was found in blood underneath the floorboard of the home, and noted that the state medical examiner determined she died of violence.

Webb, whose body had to be identified through dental records, died of violence of an "unknown" manner, the examiner ruled, something the defense emphasized.

In closing arguments, defense lawyer Sarah Hamilton charged that the possibility of an overdose, coupled with a lack of clear evidence as to how Webb had died, required jurors to return a verdict of not guilty.

Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon countered that Foley started the fire to cover his tracks, and that all his actions in the case – including a story he told his fiancée that she testified about ‒ "screamed murder."

Jurors began deliberating early Thursday afternoon.

