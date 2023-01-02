Steven Madden, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Steven Madden's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steven Madden is:

30% = US$251m ÷ US$852m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.30 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Steven Madden's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Steven Madden has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 21% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Steven Madden was able to see a decent net income growth of 9.4% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Steven Madden's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SHOO fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Steven Madden Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Steven Madden's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, Steven Madden is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 33% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 23%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Steven Madden's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

