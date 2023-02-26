Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) Dividend Will Be $0.21

The board of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.21 per share on the 24th of March. This means the annual payment is 2.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Steven Madden's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Steven Madden's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 3.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Steven Madden's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Steven Madden has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.533 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.5% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Steven Madden has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Steven Madden's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Steven Madden that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

