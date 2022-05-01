Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.21

The board of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of June to US$0.21. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.8%.

Steven Madden's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Steven Madden was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 26%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Steven Madden's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The first annual payment during the last 4 years was US$0.53 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Steven Madden has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Steven Madden definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Steven Madden Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Steven Madden that you should be aware of before investing.

