Steven Pifer: Russian nukes in Belarus - much ado about little?

Steven Pifer
·4 min read

Editor's Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

In a March 25 interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for use by the Belarusian military. He compared this to U.S. "nuclear-sharing" with its NATO allies.

While Belarusian actions foreshadowed such a step, Putin's announcement still attracted considerable attention. Ukrainian, Polish, and European Union officials, among others, immediately expressed concern and condemned the planned deployment.

The reality is that, even if Russian nuclear arms are actually placed in Belarus, that would not increase the military threat to Ukraine or to NATO.

Putin's interview implicitly linked putting nuclear weapons in Belarus to the British intention to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium armor-piercing shells. The connection is ludicrous: depleted uranium shells are not nuclear weapons.

Putin further portrayed his decision as driven by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, whom he claimed had "long raised the question of deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus."

Putin asserted that Belarus has 10 aircraft that can carry nuclear arms as well as the Iskander, a modern surface-to-surface missile capable of delivering conventional or nuclear warheads. The aircraft are Su-25s, slow jets that first began service in the early 1980s.

This development was predictable. In November 2021, Lukashenko said he would "offer Putin (the opportunity) to return nuclear weapons to Belarus." In February 2022, Lukashenko pushed through a dubious referendum making changes to Belarus' constitution, including removing language on the country's nuclear-free status.

Group of authors: Russia’s disinformation goes nuclear
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Before the escalated invasion of Ukraine, the political and military leadership of Russia alleged that Ukraine was planning to regain its nuclear stat…
Kyiv IndependentPolina Sinovets

One has to wonder whether Putin's announcement came as a surprise in Beijing.

On March 22, just four days earlier, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping released a joint statement that included the following language: "All nuclear powers must not deploy their nuclear weapons beyond their national territories, and they must withdraw all nuclear weapons deployed abroad."

On March 27, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson chose not to comment on the glaring contradiction.

Putin justified his decision in part by the nuclear-sharing arrangements under which the U.S. military maintains a small number of tactical nuclear weapons (also referred to as non-strategic nuclear weapons) in Europe. In a war, they could be turned over for delivery by NATO member air forces. The current number of these B61 nuclear gravity bombs is believed to be about 100.

That number is down from about 500 in 2005. The idea of withdrawing U.S. nuclear weapons later gained some traction in Europe, but Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea and its involvement in the Donbas fighting smothered that, and then came the all-out invasion launched in February 2022. As its 2022 Strategic Concept made clear, NATO expects to remain a nuclear alliance.

The Russian decision will not alter the nuclear balance in Europe or increase the threat to Ukraine or to NATO in any meaningful way.

Russia's nuclear arsenal – the largest in the world – includes some 1,900 non-strategic nuclear weapons, which can be delivered by surface-to-surface missiles, land-based aircraft, and sea-based systems. In addition, Russia has some 2,500 strategic nuclear weapons. Given the array of weaponry, deployment of tactical nuclear arms in Belarus would not provide Russia additional capability against Ukraine.

Nor would these deployments increase the threat to NATO countries. Russia has deployed, at least on a temporary basis, Iskander missiles to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, since 2016. They could cover virtually the same target set as Iskanders in Belarus.

As for the Belarusian aircraft, Su-25s have been used by the Russians in Ukraine in an air campaign that is widely described as unimpressive.

Jakub Kalenský: The information war against the Kremlin is far from over
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. There have been many optimistic takes claiming that Russia is losing or has already lost the information war against the West. This optimism is
Kyiv IndependentJakub Kalenský

If the planned deployment will not increase Russian nuclear capabilities in any consequential way, why did Putin announce it?

One can only speculate, but Putin’s war has brought little good news to the Kremlin over the past seven months. Russian soldiers and mercenaries have tried to capture Bakhmut for more than nine months. Bakhmut holds, and the primary result seems to be grievous casualties in the Russian ranks.

Putin likes to appear strong and to show that he can take provocative steps to retaliate for actions he does not like. Perhaps he meant the Belarus deployment as a response to the British depleted uranium shells, or to the arrival of the first Leopard tanks in Ukraine, or to the failure of his forces to win the day in Bakhmut.

Only the Kremlin knows for sure, but the announcement of a nuclear arms deployment that has no real military impact seems somewhat desperate on Putin’s part, even a bit pathetic.

It will fail if Kyiv and Western capitals allow it to fail.

The one who ought to worry is Lukashenko. He surely understands that any nuclear weapons in Belarus will remain firmly under Russian control. Ever more dependent on Putin (just as Putin seems ever more dependent on Xi), Lukashenko might want to mind what he has left of Belarusian sovereignty.

The Russian Foreign Ministry rebutted Western concerns about the planned deployment by noting that the tactical nuclear arms would be placed on the territory of the Union State.  It is almost as if Russian officials consider Belarusian territory their own.

Ukraine holds back on southern counteroffensive, soldiers say
Zaporizhzhia Oblast – In a split-second, two Ukrainian jets appear over the road, releasing chaff that sets off a couple of Russian anti-aircraft missiles. It allows one of the planes to hit a Russian position that billows with black smoke rising over the trees, leaving no doubt on how close the
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Recommended Stories

  • 8 killed, 66 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours

    Russia struck 124 settlements using mortars, tanks, artillery, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), Kh-31 cruise missiles, drones, and tactical aviation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center reported on March 28.

  • Mine danger on Black Sea coast increases due to storm

    Stormy weather is increasing the danger of mines on the Black Sea coast. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) Quote: "Stormy weather increases the mine risk. Since the beginning of the year, about 20 mines have been washed up by the sea in the coastal zone of Odesa Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast and Georgia.

  • This Bacteria Can Turn Today’s CO2 Into Tomorrow’s Biodegradable Plastic

    Marcin Jozwiak via UnsplashLast week’s report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change contained a dire warning: Radical action is needed to cut worldwide carbon emissions 60 percent by 2035 and avert the worst effects of a climate disaster. The report raised the stakes in the ongoing race to decarbonize the world’s industries, with technologies that can produce energy without releasing carbon dioxide or that can directly remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.It’s c

  • Zelenskyy visits border with Russia and inspects defences

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected how the state border with Russia is defended in Sumy Oblast. Source: statement by the Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "During a working trip to [Sumy Oblast], President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy checked the performance of tasks by units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine at the state border with the aggressor country - the Russian Federation.

  • Judge affirms Boy Scouts of America's $2.46 billion sex abuse settlement

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday affirmed the Boy Scouts of America's $2.46 billion settlement of decades of sex abuse claims, rejecting appeals by some of the group's insurers and abuse claimants. U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled that the Boy Scouts agreement, which would create the largest sexual abuse settlement fund in U.S. history, was a good faith effort to resolve claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders. The Boy Scouts settlement, approved in bankruptcy court in September, was supported by 86% of abuse claimants and the Boy Scouts' two largest insurers.

  • New source of water found in moon samples from China mission

    Scientists have discovered a new and renewable source of water on the moon for future explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission. Water was embedded in tiny glass beads in the lunar dirt where meteorite impacts occur. The beads range in size from the width of one hair to several hairs; the water content was just a miniscule fraction of that, said Hejiu Hui of Nanjing University, who took part in the study.

  • With a diplomatic flurry, European leaders will push China on peacemaking claim

    European leaders are heading to Beijing in their droves to test for substance in China's self-appointed status as a global peacemaker. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will sit down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will follow suit. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell will head to Beijing - likely en route to the G7 foreign ministers summit in Japan on April 16 - for "strategic dialogue" with fo

  • Amnesty: West's 'double standards' fuel Mideast repression

    A leading international rights group on Tuesday decried what it said were double standards by Western countries that have rallied behind a “robust response” to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but remain “lukewarm" on issues of human rights violations in the Middle East. According to Amnesty International, such double standards only fuel further repression for millions in the region. The sharp rebuke came as the London-based watchdog launched its annual report at a news conference at its office in Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

  • Nashville school shooting updates: Body camera footage inside school released

    Follow along live for the latest updates Tuesday in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

  • Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected

    Former President Trump in a new interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed he would “solve” Russia’s yearlong war in Ukraine in 24 hours if he’s reelected to the White House, but he didn’t offer details. “If it’s not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin,” Trump…

  • Rick Scott Suggests 'Automatic Death Penalty' For School Shooters

    The Florida Republican pitched the idea after a school shooting Wednesday in which police immediately killed the perpetrator.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.

  • Trump Does A Complete 180 Over His Potential New York Indictment

    The former president made a claim about the status of the Manhattan DA's probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

  • Ukraine holds back on southern counteroffensive, soldiers say

    In a split-second, two Ukrainian jets appear over the road, releasing chaff that sets off a couple of Russian anti-aircraft missiles. It allows one of the planes to hit a Russian position that billows with black smoke rising over the trees, leaving no doubt on how close the two sides are to one another. Such skirmishes are frequent in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where most battles are fought with artillery duels, air sorties, and localized clashes over a few villages nearby.

  • US Navy prioritizes ‘game-changing’ rearming capability for ships

    Reloading a vertical launching system is a challenging maneuver, given the crane must hold missile canisters vertically, while slowly lowering explosives.

  • Even Putin’s allies are turning against him

    Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is

  • Germany delivers Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Germany has delivered promised Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, providing Kyiv with much-needed heavy weaponry against Russia."We're providing very modern (tanks) which we have now delivered."

  • Military expert explains growing number of drone explosions in Russia

    A drone explosion in the Russian town of Kireevsk in Tula Oblast is likely the beginning of the implementation of plans to take the war deep into enemy territory, the head of the Center for Military and Legal Research, Oleksandr Musienko, told Radio NV on March 27.

  • Ukraine Gets Its First Western Heavy Tanks. Here’s What to Know

    Ukraine's army received its first batch of German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2 heavy tanks ahead of a spring offensive.

  • Car belonging to Russian-appointed police chief blown up in Mariupol

    A car belonging to Mikhail Moskvin, head of the occupiers' city police department, was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March. Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram; Russian propaganda outlet TASS Quote from Mariupol's Mayor Vadym Boichenko: "The Mariupol resistance has struck in occupied Mariupol, blowing up a car belonging to one of the top military officers.