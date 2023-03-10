Steven Spielberg Reveals The Scene That Left Studio Executives 'Appalled'

8
Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg got some rough feedback early in his career, with one studio hating his work so much they brought someone else in to reshoot the entire thing.

The three-time Oscar winner told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert about his experience on the TV horror anthology series “Night Gallery,” where he directed part the 1969 pilot and then was brought back for another segment after the show was picked up.

That one didn’t go as well.

His segment was to be about 11 minutes long, and he decided to do it almost entirely as a single shot.

“I staged the whole thing across four sets in one shot,” he told Colbert. “Story-boarded it, rehearsed it, everybody was excited about it.”

Everybody, that is, except the studio bosses who saw the rushes the next day.

“They were appalled,” he said. “Where’s the close-up coverage? Where are the over-the-shoulder shots? Where are the prerequisites for making it look like a television show?”

That led to a phone call from an executive who called Spielberg’s work “one of the most irresponsible experiences I’ve ever had with a director working for me.”

That unnamed executive told Spielberg they were going to reshoot the entire segment ― with another director.

Spielberg wouldn’t name that executive but said he ran into him again about 15 to 20 years later.

“He said some very nice things,” he recalled with a chuckle:

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says Redfield’s testimony of COVID call was ‘unequivocally incorrect’

    Anthony Fauci, who led much of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said testimony from former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield that he was excluded from a conference call about the possible origins of the virus was “unequivocally incorrect.” Fauci told Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto in an interview…

  • Ex-Fox Colleague Tears Into Tucker for Saying He Hates Trump ‘Passionately’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling took a pointed swipe at his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night over recent revelations that Carlson privately admitted to hating former President Donald Trump “passionately.”After the Trump-boosting Newsmax star said he “just can’t get past this,” MAGA superfan Kari Lake agreed that Carlson’s secret Trump hate “sounds awful” before she expressed hope that the Fox host has since “had a change of heart.”Despite portraying himself publicly a

  • How Big Business Fell Out Love with the GOP

    The story of how the Republican Party lost Big Business

  • Robert Blake, Emmy-Winning ‘Lost Highway’ Actor Who Beat Murder Charge, Dead at 89

    A working actor from the 1930s through the 1990s, Blake worked with everyone from John Huston to David Lynch throughout his career.

  • Pacific's Micronesia in talks to switch ties from Beijing to Taiwan- letter

    The Federated States of Micronesia held talks with Taiwan in February about switching diplomatic ties for $50 million in assistance after growing frustrated at China, the outgoing president of the Pacific island nation has said in a letter. Tensions between the United States and China for security influence in the Pacific islands are rising, and FSM President David Panuelo was a prominent critic of China's attempt to strike a 10-nation security and trade pact. In a letter sent to state governors viewed by Reuters, Panuelo said he met with Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu in February to discuss switching diplomatic recognition.

  • Elephant vs. Lion At A Well In South Africa Is Comedy Gold

    The wildlife encounter played out like slapstick, with the perfect ending.

  • Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

    The MSNBC host said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.

  • 'Jeopardy!' contestant's reaction to incorrect answer goes viral: 'Same energy' as 'South Park'

    A "Jeopardy!" clip has gone viral after a contestant gave an incorrect answer to a clue regarding Black history. The contestants are competing in the High School Reunion Tournament.

  • Meet the ‘Ghost’ Woman Fox Relied on for Voter Fraud Claims

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayA voting machine company’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News has rocked the conservative media giant, exposing rifts between its journalists and the star hosts and executives more concerned with mollifying pro-Trump viewers than accurately reporting that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen.But the strangest revelation so far from the Dominion Voting Systems case against the cable channel may be the alleged source of the voter-fr

  • Opinion | The Tucker Carlson Schtick Melts Away

    We finally know what the Fox News host really believes.

  • Jimmy Kimmel teases his return to the Oscars: 'Nobody got hit when I hosted the show'

    The late-night host previews what viewers can expect from his third time as the Oscars emcee.

  • Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' nominated for 7 Oscars

    STORY: Steven Spielberg's new film ‘The Fabelmans’ is nominated for seven Oscarsincluding Best Picture and Best DirectorThe movie is based on a true story of his childhoodgrowing up as an aspiring filmmaker[Steven Spielberg/Director]“This is a very personal story, it’s the first time I’ve taken privacy public. I’ve never done that, you don’t see me doing that a lot in my life, and this was a story that I thought had some merit - about my mom and my dad and my sisters, my formative years growing up in three states. This is a big universal reflection, I think, of everybody everywhere with siblings, with parents, with problems at school, with a passion, a hobby, something that becomes a career, so I think there’s a lot of universal truths in the story we’re telling.''‘The Fabelmans’ continues to win plaudits despite making only $36.5 million globallyIt won best movie drama at the Golden Globe Awards with Spielberg also awarded Best Director

  • 1,800-year-old Roman pools buried under a house in Spain are reopening. Look inside

    Photos show the ruins of the two-floor bath complex.

  • JFK! NAZIS!: Tucker Carlson Mercilessly Mocked With Other Historical Rewrites

    The Fox News personality's downplaying of the Jan. 6 insurrection received the comedy treatment on Twitter and late-night television.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Missing Dallas police video files may jeopardize criminal convictions

    The Dallas Police Department is downplaying the possibility that as many as 52,000 missing video files will jeopardize recent or future criminal convictions.

  • Julia Roberts was originally cast as the star of 'Shakespeare in Love,' and it was a 'disaster,' producer says

    In the lead up to Sunday's Oscars, producer Edward Zwick looked back at "Shakespeare in Love," which snagged an impressive seven trophies back in 1999.

  • Xi awarded 3rd term as China's president, extending rule

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as the nation's president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others. The endorsement of Xi's appointment by the ceremonial National People's Congress was a foregone conclusion for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012. Xi, 69, had himself named to a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, breaking with a tradition under which Chinese leaders handed over power once a decade.

  • Arsenal struggle without their spine but salvage draw against Sporting CP

    By Sam Dean at Estadio Jose Alvalade

  • US ready to let Taiwan leader visit to see top Republican

    The US State Department signalled Wednesday it would let Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visit California to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, downplaying the significance of the event in the face of protests by China.In 1996, the State Department, under pressure from Congress, let Taiwan's then president Lee Teng-hui visit his alma mater Cornell University in New York, setting off a crisis in which China fired missiles into waters near the island.