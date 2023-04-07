Steven Van Zandt's uncensored thoughts on Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band set list

Storyful

A naturally occurring avalanche required two Utah ski resorts to announce shelter-in-place protocols called “interlodge” on Thursday, April 6, local news reported.Visitors were required to shelter in resort buildings because of the avalanche danger, according to Snowbird and Alta, the two ski resorts affected.Both resorts had received over 60 inches of snow in a recent storm, the National Weather Service reported. Avalanche risk was high after the massive snowfall, the Utah Avalanche Center had reported.Earlier in the week the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) had closed SR 210, which connects the two resorts, to undergo snow clearing efforts.The footage posted by the UDOT Cottonwood Canyons shows snow and debris clearing operations shortly before the avalanche occurred. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful