Steven Vogel found guilty in 2020 killing of Grinnell man found burning in rural Iowa ditch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea May Sahouri, Des Moines Register
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A vigil was held in for Michael Williams, 44, at Grinnell&#39;s Central Park on November 13, 2021. Williams was killed in Sept. 2020. The vigil marked the beginning of the murder trial of Steven Vogel, the man accused of killing Williams.
A vigil was held in for Michael Williams, 44, at Grinnell's Central Park on November 13, 2021. Williams was killed in Sept. 2020. The vigil marked the beginning of the murder trial of Steven Vogel, the man accused of killing Williams.

The man accused of strangling a Grinnell man last year was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Steven Vogel, 32, of Grinnell was charged in the slaying of Michael Williams, 44, whose body was found Sept. 16, 2020, burning in a rural Jasper County ditch. The cause of death was ruled homicide by strangulation.

Family members wept and hugged one another after the jury's verdict.

"I am so glad to see Steven Vogel shackled in handcuffs where he belongs, headed off to prison," said Paula Terrell, Williams' aunt, who came to Iowa from New York for the sentencing.

Vogel's sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

Previously: Family of Grinnell man killed hopes trial of alleged killer brings closure, justice

Police believe Williams was killed on or around Sept. 12, 2020, and had been in Vogel's basement for days before being burned in a ditch.

Three other Grinnell residents — Julia Cox, Roy Garner and Cody Johnson — were accused of destroying evidence of the killing. Garner and Cox were also accused of abusing Williams' corpse and helping Vogel transport Williams' body.

Williams "had a family. He had a life, and (Vogel) took it from him. He strangled the life out of him," Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown said during closing arguments on Tuesday at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney.

“(Vogel) takes him to a ditch in rural Jasper County," Brown said. "They toss him away, they put an accelerant on his body, and they light him on fire."

The courtroom was filled with friends, supporters and family who had come from Williams' native Syracuse, New York, as well as Texas, Florida, Missouri and Michigan.

More: Michael Williams' life and the investigation into his killing

During the trial, which began Nov. 10, the prosecution presented evidence and witnesses that indicated Vogel had allegedly admitted to three witnesses he had killed Williams out of jealousy and anger stemming from a "love triangle" involving Vogel's girlfriend.

Johnson testified that Vogel told him he had killed "Black Mike" by clubbing his head from behind and hanging him with a rope in the basement of Vogel's Grinnell home.

To corroborate witness accounts, the state called in the medical examiner on the case, who testified that injuries on Williams' head were consistent with blunt-force trauma and said Williams appeared to have been strangled for five to six minutes.

During closing arguments, Vogel's attorneys Aaron Siebrecht and Marc Wallace did not explicitly deny Vogel killed Williams. They suggested the slaying was not premeditated and claimed prosecutors lacked DNA to prove the killing.

Family maintains race played a role in the killing

Paula Terrell and James Williams during a vigil for their loved one Michael Williams, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Grinnell&#39;s Central Park. A first-degree murder trial for Steven Vogel, the man charged with killing Michael Williams, started the previous day.
Paula Terrell and James Williams during a vigil for their loved one Michael Williams, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Grinnell's Central Park. A first-degree murder trial for Steven Vogel, the man charged with killing Michael Williams, started the previous day.

Williams was Black. All four people charged are white. Authorities and the Iowa-Nebraska chapter of the NAACP said no evidence showed Williams was targeted and killed because of his race.

But for Williams' family and other Black Iowans, the imagery of his death was aligned with historical lynchings in the United States in which Black men were killed — many hanged — after claims of sexual contact with white women.

"If this isn't a lynching, then what was it?" said James Williams, 69, of Miami, Fla. "This is hate."

Betty Andrews, the president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP, said the organization vowed to support Williams' family and acknowledged the racial dynamics in the killing.

"This should have been a national story," Terrell said.

The guilty conviction was a step towards justice for Williams, Terrell said. But the family wonders if there could truly be justice without him.

Andrea Sahouri covers social justice for the Des Moines Register. She can be contacted at asahouri@registermedia.com, on Twitter @andreamsahouri, or by phone 515-284-8247.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Grinnell, Iowa man found guilty in 2020 killing of Michael Williams

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Woman slain in Atlanta park had letters 'F' 'A' 'T' carved onto chest, report says

    Katherine Janness, who was fatally stabbed July 28 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, had the letters 'F' 'A' and 'T' carved onto her chest, an autopsy report says.

  • Rittenhouse prosecutor 'very close' to violating 'golden rule' of law, criminal defense attorneys say

    Prosecutor Thomas Binger was "very close" to violating the "golden rule" of law during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • What legal experts make of judge's order for Rittenhouse to pick his own jury by lottery

    Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Insane: Thieves smash diamond case with hammers, stealing nearly everything

    Concord police said nine thieves invaded an East Bay jewelry store wielding hammers to crack the display cases. The suspects made off with nearly everything.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they