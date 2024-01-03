Steven Yeun exits MCU's Thunderbolts movie ahead of filming

Marvel's Thunderbolts will not star Steven Yeun after all.

Yeun, whose previous credits include The Walking Dead, Beef Minari and Nope, was reported to be on board the supervillain blockbuster as Sentry, a hero harnessing the power of a million exploding suns.

However, due to shifting production schedules following last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that Yeun is no longer involved.

It was originally set for a July 2024 release, but has now moved back a year to July 2025.

The creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible comic books, Robert Kirkman, was responsible for leaking details of Yeun's MCU character a couple of months ago.

"My good friend Steven Yeun is playing The Sentry in a movie," he told David Finch's YouTube channel. "He called me, he went in for a costume fitting.

"I don't think this is a spoiler, or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don't know, maybe, we'll see. I don't care, I don't work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?

"He called me and said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that wear yellow and blue.'"



Thunderbolts acts as the MCU's counterpart to The Suicide Squad, with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), The Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Boleva (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and The Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) joining forces for deadly missions set by the government.

Ayo Edebiri of The Bear fame is involved in the movie, too, telling Backstage: "I just want to learn as much as possible. I'm excited [for Thunderbolts] because I don't know – and to me, that's cool.

"I feel like those are always the situations that I've benefited from the most. If I don't know what I'm going to learn, that's the best possible scenario for me."

Meanwhile, Yeun's upcoming projects include sci-fi movie Mickey 17 and Love Me with Kristen Stewart, which is billed as a post-apocalyptic romance movie.

Thunderbolts will be released in cinemas on July 25, 2025.





