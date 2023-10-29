Stevenage railway cat Nala 'breaks down barriers' at rush hour

Nala knows when she will get the most fuss from commuters

A cat that made a busy railway station its second home has been delighting commuters with its adventures.

Ginger cat Nala has been photographed hundreds of times at Stevenage station, usually perched on a ticket gate.

Owner Natasha Ambler set up a Facebook group where hundreds of people have posted photos of their encounters.

She said Nala loved the attention and headed for the station both morning and evening as "she knows what time the commuters will be there".

The station manager said she was "breaking down barriers" and creating a community for local passengers.

The cat is three years old and although she lived close to the station - and had a loving home - she was very much an outdoors cat, Ms Ambler said.

Nala has been fitted with tags to tell people she is not a lost cat

Nala has always been adventurous, and is fitted with a GPS tracking device, so her humans have been able to see how widely she travels.

"She used to go to the other side of the M1 motorway via an underpass, but now she mainly visits the railway station and the next door leisure park," said Ms Ambler.

"Once she spent most of the night in a cinema and a friend had to go and bring her home."

It is hard to pick up your free paper when it has become a cat bed...

Nala wears a collar bearing her name and the details of her owners, but Ms Ambler said at one point she was receiving "about 20 calls a day from people asking if our cat was lost".

"We had to get a second tag made up to tell people 'she's not lost'."

Asked if she was concerned about her cat's escapades, Ms Ambler said: "Not at all, she's obviously well-loved and she's very happy doing what she does - I just hope one day she doesn't actually try to get on a train."

She's always on the lookout for the next cuddle from a commuter

Shaun Smith, Great Northern's station manager at Stevenage, is also enamoured with their resident cat.

He commented: "She's breaking down barriers by making people smile and starting cheerful conversations between staff and customers - helping our team and our tenants at the station feel part of the local community, which is rewarding for everyone."

