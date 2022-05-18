Stevens County emergency services reeling after theft of fire truck, damage to two other vehicles

May 17—In a bad Monday for Stevens County emergency services, a fire truck was reported stolen, another was damaged and an ambulance was rammed by a possibly impaired driver.

Stevens County Fire District 2 reported around 9 a.m. a 2008 F-550 fire truck missing from the station at the intersection of State Route 25 and Enterprise Road, according to a news release from the fire district.

A second fire truck was extensively damaged and a significant amount of equipment was stolen from it, the district said.

"At this point, our volunteer fire district is out of business for the south end of the fire district with both trucks being unavailable for calls," Fire Chief Rick Anderson said in the release. "It will take significant time and funding to both fix the damaged fire truck and its missing equipment and figure out how we replace an almost $100,000 fire truck."

The fire district serves the communities of Hunters, Cedonia, Fruitland and the west side of the Spokane Indian Reservation.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The stolen truck, a white extended cab with green striping, has Washington license plate C1694D.

Contact the Stevens County 911 Center at (509) 684-2555 if you have information about the theft.

Meanwhile, a driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly drove into the side of a Stevens County Fire District 7 ambulance in a road rage incident, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The Facebook post said the driver, who is a "local man" but was not identified, said the ambulance pulled out in front of him and was driving slowly. The ambulance was headed back to the fire station.

The driver then rammed the ambulance and became stuck, the sheriff's office said. The driver was suspected to be under the influence and booked into the Stevens County Jail.

No one was injured.