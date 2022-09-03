Stevens County man gets 12 years in federal prison after sex worker turned him in for asking her to find him a 12-year-old

Sep. 3—A 65-year-old man from Addy was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to seeking sex with a preteen girl.

James Drew Bradley pleaded guilty in May to a single count of attempted enticement of a minor. An adult sex worker went to Spokane Police in August 2019, sharing texts she had with Bradley in which he requested she find him a 12-year-old girl "for 24 hours ... and virgin," offering her $1,000, according to court records.

An undercover officer texted Bradley, posing as the sex worker, and continued negotiating a meeting during which specific sexual acts would take place.

Spokane Police arrested him at a restaurant, after which he, the sex worker and the teenager were to go to a nearby hotel room, where authorities found lubricant, condoms and sex toys, according to court records.

U.S. District Court Senior Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson handed down the sentence Wednesday in Spokane.

Both prosecutors and Bradley's attorneys agreed to the 12-year sentence, which includes registration as a sex offender and a lifetime of supervised release.

Bradley had no prior sex crimes on his record and will seek sex offender, substance abuse and mental health treatment during his incarceration, according to court records.

U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref said "seamless cooperation" between the FBI, Spokane Police Department and U.S. Attorney's Office led to the sentence.

"This investigation conducted by FBI and SPD prevented Mr. Bradley from continuing to seek out children for sex and protected vulnerable members of our community from harm and trauma," Waldref said in a statement.

Bradley was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Friday afternoon.