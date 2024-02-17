Stevens Point Fire Department hopes referendum is answer to staffing shortage

STEVENS POINT − City officials are considering adding a referendum to ballots in the November election asking residents if they are willing to pay higher taxes to increase fire department staffing closer to industry standards.

Stevens Point Fire Chief J.B. Moody talked to both the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission and the Finance Committee this month about the need to increase fire department staffing, which has not increased since 1982. Moody is asking that the referendum cover the cost of hiring nine additional firefighter-paramedics at a cost of $967,638.

In the 42 years since the last time the department increased its staff numbers, the number of calls per year has tripled, Moody said. There have been about 2,000 buildings built in Stevens Point since 1982. The city also has an aging population and the types of calls have changed, Moody said. It's not uncommon for someone to call for service because of a smoke detector or carbon monoxide detector, Moody said.

The department has 48 paid positions when fully staffed, with 39 line staff, Moody said. In 2023, the line staff responded to 5,538 calls, which amounts to 142 calls per line staff member, Moody said. It is the highest number among comparable departments.

If the department gets approval for the additional nine positions, only the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department has a higher number.

The International Association of Fire Fighters say there should be a minimum 15 firefighters initially dispatched to a simple house fire. The maximum firefighters on duty at the Stevens Point Fire Department is 13, Moody said. In residential neighborhoods, a minimum of four firefighters should be on firefighter apparatus. The department currently runs three on its engine and two on its trucks.

A fire grows 16 times in three minutes, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. If the first firefighters on a fire scene don't have a necessary minimum number of people, they can't go inside to fight the fire or do rescues.

The fire department did 1,878 inspections last year. They are responsible for educating the community on safety. The firefighters also must continue to get training and education.

"I don't believe our members are getting the proper training," Moody said.

Moody asked officials to approve a referendum and let the people decide if they want more firefighters to protect the community.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the city's emergency services have been understaffed for "years and years."

"There's no reasonable way to increase the staffing on a permanent basis without an increase in taxes," Wiza said.

If the city approves going to a referendum in the fall, and residents approve the referendum, the owner of a $100,000 home would see an increase of $41 on their annual taxes. The average home in Stevens Point is worth $194,000, Moody said. The owner of that home would pay $79 in additional taxes each year going forward.

The Stevens Point City Council will discuss the referendum at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Community Room at 933 Michigan Ave. If the City Council approves going to a referendum, there will be meetings for the public to ask questions and get more information, Wiza said.

