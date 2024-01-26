Stevens Point library stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide

STEVENS POINT − A 29-year-old man arrested following a stabbing at the Portage County Public Library is being held on a $1 million cash bail following his initial appearance Thursday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Frank C. Jackson faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of an elder person, felony battery and resisting an officer. Portage County Circuit Judge Louis Molepske Jr. set the bail Thursday and scheduled Jackson's next court appearance for Feb. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing that took place on the second floor of the Portage County Public Library, 1001 Main St. in Stevens Point.

When police arrived, they learned Jackson had walked out of the library following the stabbing, according to the complaint. Officers found Jackson walking away from the library and ordered him to stop, but he kept walking away. Jackson did not follow officers' instructions and pulled away when they tried to arrest him, according to the complaint.

Officers found a stabbing victim on the library's second floor. The 71-year-old victim had a stab wound in his upper left chest. The victim told an officer he had been stabbed in the heart. Blood was covering the man's chest, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told officers Jackson and the victim had been sitting in two chairs arguing when Jackson jumped up and on top of the 71-year-old man and began to make stabbing motions, according to the complaint. Jackson then got off the man and left the library. Officers found a knife with a black handle and a four-inch blade on the floor near where the stabbing occurred.

Police talked to the 71-year-old man on Wednesday. The man said doctors told him the stab wound had missed his heart, but it had hit his lung, according to the complaint. The man was having trouble breathing.

The man said he knew Jackson and had loaned him money earlier in the day Tuesday, according to the complaint. The man said Jackson used the money to buy a large bottle of vodka and then drank it. Later in the day, Jackson asked the older man for more money and the man refused, believing Jackson would use it to buy more alcohol.

The older man said Jackson became angry and started throwing potato chips at him. Jackson said, "If you don't pay me, I'll mess you up." Jackson's behavior caught the attention of the library staff, who removed him from the building.

The victim said Jackson returned to the building a short time later, while the victim was in the bathroom. When the victim came out of the bathroom, he saw Jackson standing next to a pile of the victim's belongings. Jackson was holding two knifes, one of them taken from the pile, the victim said. Jackson said he was going to hurt the older man.

The victim said he thought Jackson was just being "a drunken idiot" and ignored him. The victim sat down in one of the chairs prior to Jackson lunging at him with the knife, according to the complaint. The man wound up with three wounds to his chest.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Stevens Point library stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide