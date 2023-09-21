Stevens Point man sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of 6-month-old boy

STEVENS POINT − A 36-year-old Stevens Point man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for killing his girlfriend's baby.

A jury convicted Meyer P. Willkom June 16 of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of the 6-month-old boy.

Portage County Circuit Judge Patricia Baker also sentenced Willkom to serve 10 years of extended supervision after his prison sentence.

Cries could be heard from some of Willkom's family and friends, who filled most of the courtroom Thursday.

Willkom's attorney, Andrew Martinez, said the jury got it wrong and Willkom is not guilty. He thought of the baby as his own and suffered over his death as much as anyone, Martinez said.

Baker said she was sure the jury got it right. She said the fact Willkom left the baby alone on the floor dying, without picking it up deserved a long sentence.

According to the criminal complaint, Willkom was not the baby's father but took care of the infant while the mother was working.

On June 20, 2020, after Willkom dropped off the baby's mother at work and returned home with the child, he placed the boy on a floor mat at about 2 p.m. and changed his diaper, according to his statement to police. Willkom said the boy was ornery from the car ride, so Willkom gave the baby his favorite blanket and the child went to sleep.

About 4:30 p.m., the baby woke up and became fidgety, so Willkom made a bottle and gave it to the baby, according to the complaint. The baby grabbed the bottle and stuck it into his mouth, Willkom said.

Willkom told police he went into the kitchen but heard the baby begin to gurgle, fuss, cough and cry after about five minutes. He said the baby drank only about 2 ounces of formula, dropped the bottle to the floor and his breathing was "wet and raspy."

Willkom said he thought the baby was choking, rolled him onto his right side and "paddled his back with an open hand," according to the complaint. Willkom said he put his left hand under the baby's chin for support. He said he used the same type of "paddling" used to burp a baby, according to the complaint.

Willkom said the baby threw up a small pool of liquid with a pinkish tint, and Willkom used a cloth to clean it up, according to the complaint. But police said the cloth wasn't in the washing machine where Willkom claimed to have placed it. Instead, it was folded with clean laundry in the bedroom where the baby's mother said it had been since before she left for work that morning.

Police also noticed that the bottle still contained the same amount of milk Willkom said he put in it, even though he claimed the boy drank 2 ounces before his death. Willkom then told officers he must have put more milk in the bottle than he previously said, according to the complaint.

Willkom had texted his girlfriend at work, telling her he was concerned about her baby's behavior, according to the complaint. He put the baby in the vehicle to pick up his girlfriend and said the child was becoming more listless as they got closer to the woman's workplace. When the woman saw her baby, she decided to take him immediately to the hospital.

On June 22, 2020, doctors pronounced the baby dead at the Marshfield Medical Center. An autopsy showed the baby had died from severe brain swelling that would have been caused by severe, non-accidental head trauma, according to the complaint.

The baby's mother said Willkom told her the baby had fallen asleep in his lap when they got home from dropping her off at work, but Willkom told police the baby had only been on the mat on the floor, according to the complaint.

