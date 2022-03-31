Stevens Point man stable after Wednesday shooting as police work to identify suspect

STEVENS POINT – Police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported someone shot a man in a mobile home in the 1400 block of Torum Road, according to the Stevens Point Police Department. Police entered the home and found a 41-year-old man lying on the living room floor. The man had a gunshot wound in his left leg, according to police.

Stevens Point Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital. The man, who had been alone in the mobile home, is stable, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the case and are trying to identify a suspect. Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger at this time.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Stevens Point man stable after Wednesday shooting