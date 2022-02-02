Stevens Point School Board candidates discuss top district concerns, COVID-19 policies ahead of Feb. 15 primary election

STEVENS POINT – Nine candidates will compete in a primary race Feb. 15 for Stevens Point School Board.

The top eight vote-getters will move on to the April 5 spring election where there are four seats on the school board available this year. Incumbent Ann Vang did not file for reelection, which will guarantee at least one new board member this spring. Incumbents Barb Portzen, Rob Manzke and Jeff Ebel are all seeking reelection.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each candidate to address important issues facing the school district and why they're the best candidate for the board.

For more information on voting in the Feb. 15 election, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Jennifer Bushman

Age: 42

Occupation and education: Director of talent management and leadership strategy for a global Fortune 50 organization; master's degree in speech communication from California State University-Fullerton

Relevant experience: Leader in the Stevens Point Junior Woman's Club for seven years. Held many leadership roles in JWC such as president, vice president, social media lead, Tinsel Trail media lead, scholarship committee lead, and Education and Arts Committee chairperson. Volunteer for various local organizations in Portage County. Worked as an adjunct instructor at a private and public university in California. Spent a majority of my professional career in the learning and leadership development space and talent management arena.

Miguel Campos

Age: 39

Occupation and education: Insurance manager and local small business owner/investor; graduate with honors of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Relevant experience: Local business owner and corporate sales professional. Serves on the local IGNITE board, and grants committee member of the Community Foundation. Parent of two students and coach of two athletes. An active member in church and volunteer with numerous organizations serving Portage County.

Jeffery Ebel

Age: Not provided

Occupation and education: President of Midwest Wealth Ventures; high school graduate

Relevant experience: Board accomplishments during my board service include: creating a strategic plan for the district; hiring current superintendent to increase administrative stability, having served for six years — prior average tenure was 2.5 years; supporting passage of a $76M capital referendum and $3.5M recurring referendum to support recruitment and retention of staff, technology and preventive maintenance; creating supplemental compensation model for staff; and settling seven-year backlog of union contracts.

Rob Manzke

Age: 46

Occupation and education: Chief of staff and legislative liaison at UW-Stevens Point; Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy analysis from UW-Madison

Relevant experience: One year of service as a member of the Stevens Point School Board. Over 20 years work in education administration and leadership at UW-Stevens Point. Past president of the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin and the Rotary Club of Greater Portage County.

Barb Portzen

Age: 70

Occupation and education: Retired business teacher; master’s degree in technology and leadership

Relevant experience: Incumbent School Board member

Kari Prokop

Age: Not provided

Occupation and education: Public school teacher; two bachelor's degrees and several occupational licenses and certifications

Relevant experience: I have four children who went through the Stevens Point schools: two gifted, one regular education and one special education. Additionally, I served as the chairperson of a governance board in a neighboring school district for three years. I have intimate knowledge of how the Stevens Point School District operates, leadership experience and work well on a team.

Dennis Raabe

Age: 65

Occupation and education: Retired school administrator; specialist degree in educational leadership

Relevant experience: Not provided

Lisa Rychter

Age: 38

Occupation and education: Speech-language pathologist; master's degree

Relevant experience: I have been an educator for 15 years. Currently, I work for a neighboring school district. I previously worked for the Stevens Point Area School District and have prior knowledge of the inner workings of the district. I am a member of the Stevens Point Junior Woman's Club, an organization designed to assist community groups and/or individuals in need. I volunteer as a head coach for the Stevens Point Hoops Club and as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Ice Volleyball Club. I am passionate about serving my community.

Alex Sommers

Age: 32

Occupation and education: Middle and high school teacher; master's degree in educational administration with certification in principalship and director of curriculum and instruction

Relevant experience: I have been an educator for 10 years, teaching English, Spanish and ESL. I have worked with a variety of different stakeholders in education to achieve positive outcomes for students. I also have my master's degree in education (with certification in principalship and director of curriculum and instruction), which provides me another lens to see education through and better assist students and staff.

Why are you running for office?

Bushman: Unprecedented times require leaders who are willing to work extra hard, collaborate and seek input from all stakeholders, and to creatively solve for the benefit of everyone — especially our children. I pledge to do that. I am passionate about education and serving the community. I have a vested interest in the success of the school board as I have three children enrolled in the district.

Campos: My versatile and collaborative background provides a unique set of lenses to review future issues facing our district and usher in a level of balance which will help strengthen the board and community relationship. I believe a broad mix of demographics, social backgrounds, opinions, life and political viewpoints is essential in ensuring that every stakeholder has a voice in a district this large and this diverse. I will provide a more balanced leadership framework to ensure our students' futures and their teachers are always top of mind at board meetings. Ultimately, all decisions should have the children as their central focus.

Ebel: As an incumbent, I am running to continue the outstanding work that is being done at our district. For the first time in many years, our district leadership has seen stable and productive, with staff and administration working in cooperation to resolve past and current challenges, and move our district forward.

Manzke: I am running as an incumbent for the school board to improve the lives of students through a quality education and to continue to achieve the vision outlined in our district's strategic plan. I pledge to work collaboratively with board members and the superintendent to work toward the vision of academic excellence for all students. I will make decisions that are data-driven, based in sound research, and focused on student success. I am most proud of my contributions in the selection of our first equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator and our collaborative efforts with the district leadership to maintain in-person instruction this academic year.

Portzen: I’m running for a third term because there’s still work to be done. As a former educator, I empathize with our staff and support them 100%. As a parent, I feel for our families that have to endure true frustration dealing with a pandemic. As a taxpayer, I’m concerned that our tax dollars are being spent wisely. I have two grandchildren in this district. My passion is education, and I want our children to have a great educational experience.

Prokop: I have lived in the Stevens Point School District for over 20 years. In that time, I have witnessed true education slowly erode. I want to reverse that erosion.

Raabe: I have had a career of serving, advocating for and supporting public education. I believe that public education is the great equalizer in our society. I believe public educators and the systems they serve are the portals through which all young people can achieve success both in school and in life.

I am running as a positive voice for our educators, a responsible steward of public confidence in our schools, and someone who believes that young people need the skills, support, care, guidance and indeed love, which are demonstrated by teachers each day in our public schools.

Rychter: I have a strong desire to work toward increasing the accountability and consistency of the Stevens Point School Board. I am passionate about fostering a collaborative, working relationship between our district educators, administration and the school board. As a school district and community, we need to make sure retention of good teachers is a priority; our educators need to feel valued. I feel very strongly we need to develop successful plans to close achievement gaps and work toward addressing plans to foster improvement with the mental health of our students.

Sommers: I decided to run for school board because I, as a parent, community member, current middle school/high school teacher and holding a master's degree in educational administration and curriculum, realized that my point of view can benefit the Stevens Point School District. I have the ability to view things from many different angles and with that ability, I can assist our district in moving forward.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Bushman: I look forward to bringing my leadership and business mindset to the school board. I have an inclusive leadership style and experience leading diverse teams — often with competing priorities and differences in opinions. I am committed to promoting transparency and increased opportunities for connection and dialog between the board, parents, district employees and the community. Moreover, I have a unique lens as it relates to my teaching experience in the private and public university arena and from my tenure working in the learning and leadership development space.

Campos: Challengers to our current board members represent many differing opinions and ways to reach an end goal; that of the best education for our children, great work environments for teachers and taxpayer representation. I will bring the board a level of balance and representation of those voices gone unheard for the past several years. The lack of tolerance to outside opinions who oppose the board’s views and policies has caused resentment toward the board that needs mending. My balanced leadership approach will be instrumental in ushering in more tolerance for oppositional viewpoints to create a well-rounded and fair environment.

Ebel: I’ve served on the school board for nine years and had the opportunity to understand issues that challenge the district. My leadership training through Leadership Portage County, Leadership Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and past board service has helped me understand the role of a board member, which is to hire the superintendent, create policy, oversee operations and recognize that our professional administrators run the district.

Manzke: I bring a unique combination of experiences, qualifications and personality traits that would continue to benefit the board and the district. I am a father who is actively engaged in the education of my four children, and I understand the learning environment from a parent’s perspective. My 21-plus years as a higher education administrator has provided me with transferable experience with the management of complex education systems. On a personal level, I am collaborative, approachable and ethical, and I'm committed to consensus building and responsible decision making. I treat all people with respect, value diversity and have no hidden agendas.

Portzen: My ability to see both sides and make a decision based on the facts is one of my strengths. Every kid in this district deserves a top-notch experience in our schools. My 33 years of teaching experience gave me the insight to understand what teachers, administrators and parents are saying and weigh both sides of the situation. As a retiree, I have plenty of time to work on district business. I enjoy volunteering in the elementary schools, so I’m hoping to safely go back to that again soon. I want to talk to staff and parents and hear their concerns.

Prokop: I care about stakeholders. I would never lock interested parties out of a public meeting as this current school board has done.

Raabe: I have extensive training in education having attained advanced degrees related to leadership, curriculum and instruction, school finance, school law and school district oversight. I have served as a teacher, have over 30 years’ experience as building principal, 25 locally, and have served four school districts as the district administrator.

I understand the role of a board member having served on the Plover Village Board and the Portage County Board.

Most importantly, I am a positive voice that seeks to maintain excellence in our schools while being mindful of how resources provided by our taxpayers are utilized.

Rychter: I am a good listener and a problem-solver by nature. I enjoy volunteering my time to better my community. I have firsthand knowledge of being an educator, and I previously worked for the Stevens Point School District for seven years. I continue to maintain several wonderful working relationships with my former co-workers within the Stevens Point School District. I believe these qualities give me a unique lens in helping to foster an education-centered focus when developing plans to address student success.

Sommers: The qualifications which I have for office lend themselves to the school board. I, as a teacher, understand classroom dynamics. I, as a parent, understand how important it is to ensure a high-quality education for children. This may look very different throughout our community. I, as a community member, understand the role the district plays in attracting new families to the area, as well as the fiscal impact on the community. I, holding an administrative degree, understand the importance of looking at the whole picture and viewing decisions from multiple points of view.

What are the top two issues the board should address?

Bushman: First, e-learning. It has been nearly two years since implementing e-learning district wide. Have we defined what success looks like? How are we measuring learning effectiveness? Can we better support parents who are not comfortable with technology? We are fortunate to have Skyward in our community; can we strengthen our partnership to pilot creative options to further learning and make processes more efficient to achieve stronger outcomes for all?

Second, with the "great resignation" underway and many retirements upon us, we need to focus on the attraction and retention of district employees.

Campos: Teacher burnout and compensation. We must create a more tolerant environment for teacher concerns and invite them to start discussing attraction and retention needs without fear of retaliation. We need to keep talented teachers in our district, and we need to better understand how to do that by going to the source. These will not be easy conversations, but they are necessary conversations, and I am ready to listen.

Addressing the learning loss of COVID. This is an absolute priority and will require creative thinking to address the time and budgetary restraints of the district.

Ebel: Although we successfully passed large referenda, we remain at the bottom of per student spending in central Wisconsin. We were handed a disadvantage when the state legislature imposed revenue limits 20 years ago. We were a low spending district then, and remain so today. School funding equity has been brought up often in Madison, but the broken system remains, making school funding one of our perennial issues.

In the age of COVID, keeping students and staff safe has demanded more of our limited resources. Our district’s focus will continue be safely keeping our kids and staff in school.

Manzke: The board is currently addressing two issues that should continue to be a priority. First, the board should work closely with the current and incoming superintendent to preserve in-person instruction by maintaining our priority on health and safety. The global pandemic has proven that students learn best in person in a supportive community of well-trained professionals. Second, the board should continue to lead the district strategic planning initiatives to build upon the success of the previous plan. The new plan will provide goals to advance the district’s commitment to high student achievement, efficient use of resources and community engagement.

Portzen: Our students’ learning has suffered from the pandemic because of remote learning, confusion, lack of technology and absences from being a close contact or testing positive. We must allocate money for additional staff to alleviate this problem.

Our staff is exhausted. We desperately want to retain these people, because they’re great employees. COVID is tough on everyone; recognition of a job well done is essential.

Prokop: Parent trust and confidence, emergency e-learning issues and student achievement.

Raabe: First and foremost, our district must recruit, train and retain the best educators available. Everything that is imperative in public education happens in the classroom and within the relationship between our scholars and our educators. Quality teachers are the single most important factor in assuring success for scholars. Period.

The district needs to continue to build meaningful relationships with parents, be transparent with the public regarding fiscal and policy decisions, and foster relationships with staff by validating their efforts, addressing concerns and insulating our staff from factors and factions which can be disrupting to sound educational programing.

Rychter: Address how we can best work toward the closing of achievement gaps, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic closures, online learning inequities and difficulties students may be having due to mental health struggles. Then, create change toward developing plans that can be implemented to improve student learning.

Advocate for a collective efficacy and collaboration between school board, educators, school staff, administration and community members/parents. We need to do better to create plans on how to involve all relevant community and district stakeholders; it is important stakeholders feel they are heard.

Sommers: We, as a district, need to be recruiting and retaining these professionals, administrative assistants, bus drivers, teachers, para professionals, custodians, etc., while keeping wages competitive to ensure the district has the needs of all students met.

The second item I believe needs to be addressed is keeping students/families within our district. As a board, we can encourage the administration to find opportunities for students to partner with local businesses during high school. This would allow students to acquire on-the-job learning and offer our local businesses quality employees.

Almost two years into the pandemic, how should the board respond to COVID-19?

Bushman: The repercussions of COVID and the stress of these times are hard on our children, parents and teachers. A primary focus should be finding ways to improve mental health services. We also need more thorough contingency planning — to include proactive outreach to our parents and educators to accurately assess what is working well and key gap areas. We need transparent decision making and continuous open dialog. Lastly, we need to explore ways we can leverage partnerships with local businesses to address new ways we can provide more learning and intervention opportunities.

Campos: We need to leverage local resources like Skyward to explore solutions they have which would streamline the e-learning process and administrative work for teachers, parents and students. We also need to explore before/after school, and extend summer school catch-up courses with properly compensated teachers and staff, and ensure resources are available to those who may have difficulties participating in these opportunities. Lastly, more receptiveness to parental input is needed to understand varying needs of all families. This will help create more dynamic solutions for those that may go underserved and help create more trust with the board's decisions.

Ebel: The board’s response to COVID has been commendable. The board supports the superintendent in making the day-to-day decisions quickly as the virus spreads and staff shortages arise. This decision has served our district well and has helped keep our schools open and kids safe and in school.

Manzke: The district has provided steady leadership and quick responses to the changing demands of COVID-19. The board should continue to grant the authority to the superintendent to manage the day-to-day COVID-related decisions until the urgent challenges of the crisis end. The board should continue to maintain priority for in-person classes by following public health guidance and enhancing the rapid and flexible response at individual schools or district-wide. Teacher burnout and staffing issues remain a priority concern. The board should work directly with the superintendent to implement strategies to bring more teachers and support staff into the schools to provide relief.

Portzen: No one had a how-to manual for COVID. The board saw early on that there would be decisions to make, with little notice. We gave the superintendent (and cabinet) the authority to make those decisions. That was key to navigating COVID. He knew where the board stood on different issues. Many school districts took that approach, and they learned as they went along. It isn’t over, but we must help our staff. Additional parent involvement would be helpful, but they’re drained too. I support the test-to-stay program in our schools to make sure we can remain open.

Prokop: I imagine the board and administration have looked extensively at all of the district options. I cannot understand why they continue to use a model that has proven ineffective and, for many, quite damaging. I would like to see their list of options, see what is possible, look at district data, and make a proactive plan for the future that works for teachers, parents and, especially, children.

Raabe: It is easier to criticize decisions than to make and be responsible for them. However, there is little debate that the most effective education takes place in-person and in the classroom.

Still, it is not possible to have scholars in the classroom if we do not have the staff due to extensive absences. Early in the pandemic I supported school closure because, at the time, it was a prudent and responsible response.

Moving forward I hope measures taken by individuals and society collectively will allow us to maintain the most effective instructional practices. However, it will “take a village."

Rychter: First and foremost, full voting capacity should be restored to the Stevens Point School Board. At this time, the board does not have full voting capacity related to COVID-19 day-to-day operational decisions. Second, taking a proactive approach to start reaching out to community stakeholders via open meetings, reinstatement of school board committees, parent surveys, and other necessary opportunities to gather information related to COVID-19 guidelines, what problems they see with the school district, and how the district can improve. Additionally, being a proactive team when developing educationally-sound plans is important as well.

Sommers: The board needs to ensure the administration has been educating our parents, students and staff in ways to assist them to achieve the most during times of disruption. Moreover, they need to have foresight for these types of issues, being proactive rather than reactive. The board needs to be able to make these decisions with administration rather than entrusting them to one person, as they have for the last two years. The other huge item is the mental state of students and staff. Everyone is under constant scrutiny. We have to make sure that everyone has the tools to be successful, and when there are hiccups, there is support rather than judgment.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Stevens Point School Board candidates discuss COVID-19 policies