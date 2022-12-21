Stevens Point woman, 7-year-old girl in stable condition following Tuesday morning assault

STEVENS POINT − A 20-year-old Stevens Point man was arrested following an assault early Tuesday morning that left a 32-year-old Stevens Point woman and a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.

The assault happened about 1:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue, according to a news release from the Stevens Point Police Department. Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department responded.

The Stevens Point Police Department has requested charges of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of mayhem and one count of burglary against the Stevens Point man, whom the Stevens Point Journal is not identifying because he has not been charged in court.

The man is being held in the Portage County Jail.

The two victims are listed in stable condition at Marshfield Medical Center, according to the police department.

