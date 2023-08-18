‘STEVIE FREAKING NICKS’: Look who had her hair done at KC salon before Arrowhead show

You might have heard the rumours. But we’re here to tell you that it is true: Stevie Nicks had her hair done for her Saturday night concert in Kansas City at a Westport hair salon.

And the employees there are wigging out to have been in the presence of the Fleetwood Mac icon and her trademark crown of long, sexy hair. (Can you blame them?)

Here are the details of the Thursday night visit, shared the next day on the Instagram page of Hair salon, 4125 Pennsylvania Ave.

“WAS IT A DREAM? It feels like a dream … To say some incredible people have graced the presence of our space since we opened in 1975 would be an understatement …

“BUT STEVIE FREAKING NICKS spent three hours after hours with us last night getting her hair done by her stylist of almost 30 years @eilynn_hairmakeup!!”

“ARE YOU KIDDING!!?? We are still pinching ourselves (and wiping our tears).”

Steve Nicks’ hair stylist of almost 30 years fixed her up at Hair in Westport on Thursday, the salon says.

The post goes on to say that as Nicks and her Arizona-based hair and makeup artist, Eilynn Chapman, finished up, Nicks asked if there was anything in the salon she could autograph.

“We weren’t even considering asking because I was obviously just going to save everything she touched,” the Instagram post noted.

Store employees pulled a salon sign from the wall and Nicks “spent her precious time making us our new sign that you’ll see as soon as you walk in,” the post said.

“She told us that ‘75 was one of the best years… it’s the year she joined Fleetwood Mac. What. An. Experience.”

The number has even deeper meaning this year: Nicks turned 75 in May.

Nicks and her styling team were “lovely,” employees report, and gave them tickets to her show with Billy Joel at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We can’t wait to sing our freaking hearts out,” employees wrote.

In May, Vogue declared that Nicks’ tousled hairstyle is classic summer hair, a ‘70s “devil-may-care hair attitude” that the “witchy goddess” made iconic.

“For Fleetwood Mac’s frontwoman, there was no such thing as a bad hair day,” said Vogue.

Salon employees gushed on Instagram that “you’ve never seen anything more beautiful than @stevienicks sitting in your salon getting her hair done.”

Hair in Westport has a permanent reminder of Stevie Nicks’ visit: She autographed the salon’s sign.