After finally (finally!) saying "I do," Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula had the most incredible backyard reception to celebrate their marriage. Following their engagement in 2018, the Summer House couple's wedding date and venue changed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, Amanda explained on the April 30 episode of The Daily Dish podcast, “We were like, 'Let’s do it in my parents’ backyard in September...They have this beautiful plot of land." When the big day finally arrived o