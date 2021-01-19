Stevie Wonder calls for Biden-Harris admin to launch ‘truth’ commission

The iconic Wonder took to social media to read an open letter to Dr. Martin Luther King on his birthday-holiday.

In a video honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., iconic music artist Stevie Wonder calls for the incoming Joe Biden–Kamala Harris presidential administration to launch a “truth” commission.

During the countdown to Inauguration Day for the new Democratic administration, many celebrities took to social media to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King. Wonder spent the holiday honoring Dr. King’s life while also reaching out directly to America’s new leadership.

This picture from Oct. 31, 2020 shows Stevie Wonder performing during a pre-election drive-in campaign rally with then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama at Belle Isle in Detroit. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In the video, Wonder reads his open letter to Dr. King. He starts off saying, “More than any award that I have ever received, I want you to know that I am thankful how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward.”

He then reveals that he does not believe enough progress has been made since Dr. King was alive, maintaining “it is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota … for 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles; yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick.”

Wonder then says he wants a “truth commission” in this country: “I’m calling on President Biden and Vice-president Harris to launch a formal government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country …without truth, we cannot have accountability. Without accountability, we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal.”

Wonder isn’t the first person to demand a way to formally declare facts and denounce lies in this country. Referencing South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Texas Rep. Al Green wrote this summer about introducing an official Department of Reconciliation in the United States.

“The Department of Reconciliation would augment — not supplant — an indispensable truth commission to set the twisted history of invidious discrimination straight,” Green opined. “It would supplement — not supersede — a fair and just redress process.”

Green’s letter struck a hopeful tone similar to Wonder’s video, stating, “What we should have done immediately after emancipation, we can do now.”

