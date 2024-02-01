Stevie's Scoop: Added sunshine today
Stevie's Scoop: Added sunshine today
A group of large investors in Byju's has called for an extraordinary general meeting where they seek to change the leadership at Byju's days after the edtech group launched a rights issue at $25 million pre-money valuation. The consortium of investors said it has called for the EGM following "many months of continued efforts" to address the "persistent issues" at Byju's, which at the time of its last fundraise in 2022 was the most valuable edtech globally. It initially issued the request for EGM in December before the rights issue.
There’s an acute shortage of radiologists around the world, which means it is harder for medical teams to get imaging studies done. As a result, more than 200 companies have sprung up to create applications that use AI to automate different parts of the radiology process. CARPL, a radiology marketplace that counts Singapore’s government as a client, is focused on making it easier for healthcare providers to access and use those applications.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants the commission to officially recognize calls that use AI-generated voices as "artificial," which would make the use of voice cloning technologies in robocalls illegal.
Sony announced that it will share new gameplay details and "exciting news you won't wanna miss" about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at its next event.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their home this week, as first reported by the outlet Mission Local.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Reliance-backed Viacom18 has reached an agreement to buy 60% of Disney's India unit, WSJ reported Thursday citing unnamed sources, creating a pathway for the Indian conglomerate to form a $10 billion media giant in the South Asian market. The deal, which WSJ says will close this month, values Disney's India unit at $3.9 billion, the report said, less than half of what Disney had originally hoped. Earlier this week, Reliance declined to comment on its engagement with Disney.
Paytm said Thursday that it will cease work with its associate Paytm Payments Bank and accelerate plans to partner with other banks, after India's central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from conducting nearly all of its business activities due to supervisory concerns. The Noida-based financial services firm said it expects its loan distribution, insurance distribution and equity broking operations to be unaffected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) directive, as those businesses have no relation to Paytm Payments Bank. Shares of Paytm fell 20% within minutes of market opening on Thursday, hitting the circuit breaker.
“I hope that this starts to turn the corner and [people] recognize that we're in a place where we could be better than we've ever been as a tour.”
Hideo Kojima has yet another game in the works, and it marks a return to his Metal Gear Solid roots.
Think of this bag like a little black dress — it goes with everything.
More than 11,000 customers have given the growth and thickening treatment a flawless five stars.
The compact machine has a 5% incline to help you burn those calories; grab it for $379 while you can.
Snap up these snuggly favorites and experience the slip-ons shoppers say are 'way more comfortable' than those ... other pairs.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
The 27-year-old missed 38 games before his recent comeback.
Five social media CEOs were sworn in on Wednesday for what could have been the most eventful children's online safety hearing yet. The Senate subpoenaed recently appointed X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Discord's Jason Citron and Snap's Evan Spiegel to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok's Shou Chew agreed to appear without the threat of legal consequence.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.
The 2024 Ford Transit Connect adds a PHEV powertrain to two diesel options, available AWD another first for the popular European work vehicle..