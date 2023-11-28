Stevie's Scoop: Feeling like winter!

TechCrunch

Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary AWS (Amazon Web Services) has lifted the lid on a new palm-scanning identity service that allows companies to authenticate people when entering physical premises. The announcement comes as part of AWS's annual Re:Invent conference, which is running in Las Vegas for the duration of this week. Amazon One Enterprise, as the new service is called, builds on the company's existing Amazon One offering which it debuted back in 2020 to enable biometric payments in Amazon's own surveillance-powered cashierless stores.