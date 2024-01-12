Stevie's Scoop: Rain today & gusty this weekend
Stevie's Scoop: Rain today & gusty this weekend
Stevie's Scoop: Rain today & gusty this weekend
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
The AI industry's case for permissive copyright interpretations relies on the inevitability of their disruptions.
The largest lender in the US earned $49 billion in 2023, the most ever in the history of American banking
A Subaru WRX Limited is entering our long-term fleet, so here's everything you need to know about it.
Following a cryptic tease during CES 2024, Ayaneo has revealed its Next Lite gaming handheld and it's a confusing product, to say the least.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
Belichick controlled just about everything in New England. That kind of unchecked power was always going to lead to his demise.
The average NBA game was decided by more than 25 points on Thursday.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address, and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
Hyundai reveals the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 at the Tokyo Auto Salon; a vehicle to display upcoming aftermarket parts for the performance EV.
The Packers cornerback stepped on a teammate's foot Wednesday
Juan Soto is already breaking records for the Yankees.
Nissan Ariya Nismo revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon. It's available in two versions with more power than stock, styling upgrades and unique tuning.
Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is calling it a day. The news, noted by the Robot Report, was confirmed by the warehouse robotics firm’s CEO, Evan Drumwright, on LinkedIn. Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its novel approach to truck unloading.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The race to perfect the humanoid form factor will be one of 2024’s defining tech stories. 1X is a name (well, a number and letter) that surprisingly doesn’t get as much column space as most of the above. Tiger Global’s participation is certainly notable, but it was OpenAI, the round’s lead, that turned the most heads.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group's SK Wonderland booth during CES 2024.
We rounded up the weirdest stuff we saw at CES 2024 this year.