Stevie's Scoop: Seasonal & dry

TechCrunch

Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.