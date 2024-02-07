Stevie's Scoop: Sunny skies!
The biggest news stories this morning: How security experts unravel ransomware, Former Mandalorian actor Gina Carano sues Disney — with X’s help, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview.
Elon Musk continues to erode the Tesla brand with his controversial comments. But the antics are also weeding out those who don't believe in the CEO's endgame. The remaining investors are in it for the long haul.
Fourth quarter earnings haven't been unblemished but Wall Street strategists say they've been good enough to support stocks' current levels.
Jerome Powell is pledging to keep politics off the Federal Reserve's docket in 2024. History suggests it's never quite that straightforward.
Microsoft's prescient bets and aggressive investments in AI have propelled the software giant to become the world’s most valuable company. "We have the best model today ... even with all the hoopla, one year after, GPT4 is better," Nadella said at a company event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Nadella’s rare bit of reality-check came as he pitched Microsoft’s increasingly powerful lineup of AI offerings to the leaders of some of India’s largest companies.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
It takes about six tries before people typically stop smoking because nicotine is highly addictive. But certain strategies can help.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
A major piece of Apple’s content strategy is the ability to run iPadOS apps on the headset. It’s similar to the approach the company has taken to building out the Mac App Store, which draws from both iOS and iPadOS apps.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
A 2006 Peugeot 307 CC retractable-hardtop convertible, found in an English self-service car graveyard.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Four days after former costar Carl Weathers’ passing, onetime The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for her departure from the series — with Elon Musk’s help. Carano’s post-Disney credits include a film produced by conspiracy theorist Ben Shapiro.
Fans are 'over the moon' about the 4K beauty.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
With earnings season about halfway done, eyes are on whether results can help jump-start a return for the stock rally.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Spotify renewed its contract with podcaster Joe Rogan this weekend, but with a twist. After almost four years, "The Joe Rogan Experience" is no longer a Spotify-exclusive podcast. This might seem like a concession on Spotify's part, as exclusive deals have long been a part of the company's strategy.
The Warriors have 48 hours until Thursday's trade deadline to decide who they want to be this season — and moving forward.