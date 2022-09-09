Stewards of Life Out Here: Supply Chain

2021 Sustainability Report

A global supply chain built on relationships

We are passionate about serving Life Out here as a supplier our customers can always depend on. Accomplishing this is only possible through the relationships we develop with our vendors; relationships that we continue to build on to ensure that they are productive, long-lasting and mutually profitable.

Tractor Supply contracts with vendors to obtain high-quality products from a variety of countries across the globe. We validate that our vendors adhere to high standards with regard to responsible sourcing and human rights. The validation process includes facility audits and inspections to ensure integrity in terms of health, safety, environmental, wage, facility and working conditions.

We seek vendors who share our commitment to promote best practices and continuous improvements in:

Occupational health and safety, compensation, hours of work and benefits; •

Environmental impact;

Management practices that recognize the dignity of the individual, the rights of free association and collective bargaining, and the right to a workplace free of harassment, abuse or corporal punishment;

Fair employment practices where decisions on hiring, salary, benefits, advancement, termination or retirement are based solely on the ability of an individual to do the job.

Our Comprehensive Vendor Agreement

All prospective Tractor Supply vendors must review and sign a Vendor Agreement that requires them to follow specific laws and regulations. Our vendors can raise concerns anonymously through a confidential phone number or secured website. More information on our Vendor Agreement can be found here.

Sourcing Responsibly in the Supply Chain

We recognize that we have a responsibility to ensure products we sell come from a supply chain that respects and adheres to principles aimed at promoting, protecting and supporting all internationally recognized human rights. Tractor Supply contracts with vendors to obtain exclusive brand products from a variety of countries across the globe. Factories from which we procure products and where we are the importer of record are subject to social and security audits that are conducted by an independent third-party on behalf of Tractor Supply. When needed, corrective actions are developed to address identified issues. While our primary approach to resolving corrective action issues is to improve conditions by working with vendors and others, we will exit a vendor relationship that repeatedly fails to meet our standards. These audits are based on global guidance for workplace conditions and are conducted using an approach in line with the reference tools developed by the Global Social Compliance Program. Auditors are professionally certified and undergo regular training to stay current with the latest standards and regulatory requirements. For more information about our supply chain audits, including findings, see the SASB Index (on page 44 of the Report).

