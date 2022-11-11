Stewardson man guilty of attempted murder of Effingham man

Nov. 10—SHELBYVILLE — A Stewardson man who fired a .38-caliber revolver from a moving SUV into another moving vehicle was found guilty this week in Shelby County Circuit Court of attempted murder with a firearm.

During the bench trial before Judge Amanda Ade-Harlow, Chance Evans, 23, was also found guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of four to 15 years in prison, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony with a sentencing range of one to three years in prison.

The attempted murder charge is a Class X felony with a sentencing range of 26 to 50 years in prison. It's a truth-in-sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day-for-day credit does not apply.

Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke described the circumstances and the trial in a press release:

On April 12, 2022, Evans was traveling in the passenger seat of his girlfriend's SUV as she drove to Phillips 66 on Route 32 in Stewardson. There, he encountered an Effingham man with whom he had a long-time dispute.

The Effingham man was driving a 2009 Saturn and was traveling with his girlfriend and two children, ages 6 and 7, to Shelbyville to fish for the afternoon.

Evans' girlfriend testified that he directed her to follow the victim's vehicle after the two exchanged hostile words in the parking lot. Evans' girlfriend followed the vehicle north onto Route 32 and west onto Mode Road.

While traveling on Mode Road, Evans' girlfriend pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle and Evans and the victim began yelling at one another. After the victim threw a beverage at the Evans' vehicle, striking it, Evans retrieved a .38 caliber revolver from the center console of the SUV and fired one round at the victim.

The bullet lodged inside the a-pillar of the vehicle, shattering part of the windshield and missing the driver by inches. Evans and his girlfriend then fled the scene.

Story continues

They were apprehended later that night by Shelby County sheriff's deputies, who also located a box of unspent .38 caliber ammunition in their vehicle. The firearm was never recovered.

The incident was witnessed by a driver traveling west on Mode Road, who observed the vehicles in her rearview mirror. The witness testified that she observed the cars traveling next to one another at a high rate of speed, saw a liquid beverage explode, and observed an outstretched arm from the passenger window of Evans' vehicle. She did not know that a firearm was discharged until a later date when a family member heard about the occurrence on the news.

The witness then called the police and reported her observations. The witness' version of events at trial corroborated the testimony of the victim, his girlfriend, and the defendant's girlfriend.

Evans testified at trial that the firearm was accidentally discharged during a physical struggle with his girlfriend, wherein he attempted to remove the firearm from her grasp.

When questioned why he gave a different version of events to law enforcement on the night of his arrest, he claimed that he was threatened into falsely stating that he fired the handgun to protect his girlfriend. When asked how the officers allegedly threatened him, Evans responded that the officers coerced him by offering him multiple cans of Dr. Pepper to drink.

During the course of the trial, Evans requested that corrections officers handcuff him while the victim testified. He stated that the victim was making obscene gestures while testifying, by rubbing his middle finger on his face, causing Evans to react with anger.

Once the victim's testimony was concluded, he requested the removal of his handcuffs.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1:15 p.m.

Kroncke prosecuted the case and Brad Rau Sr. was Evans' defense attorney.