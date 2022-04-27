Stewart Avenue shooting: 16-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

One person was shot Wednesday morning at 109 Stewart Ave., according to Mansfield police. Police are investigating.

Mansfield police are investigating a Stewart Avenue shooting incident that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The preliminary investigation shows Mansfield officers responded to a 911 call at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday.

The unknown female caller, who appeared to be upset, said, to "please send police” to 109 Stewart Ave., according to a news release from Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson.

The caller then disconnected before any additional information could be obtained by the Richland County dispatcher who took the 911 call, police said.

Gunshot was heard after police arrived at the scene

The Richland County dispatcher immediately relayed this information to the Mansfield Public Service Communications Center (PSCC), which dispatched officers to that address. Mansfield police officers had arrived at the address and were attempting to contact the people inside when a gunshot was heard, she said.

Officers immediately ordered the occupants out of the residence and shortly after that, two females came out onto the front porch area. One was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body area, according to the news release.

"Officers began life-saving measures on the victim while awaiting EMS personnel and detaining the other female until the scene was safe. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries," Robertson said.

Major Crimes detectives have interviewed several individuals in reference to this incident, Robertson said.

A search warrant was conducted on the residence and a handgun and other evidence were collected and submitted to the Forensic Science Section crime lab.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information concerning this incident to please contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.

